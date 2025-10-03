Porchlight Music Theatre’s ‘New Faces Sing Broadway 1960’ stars 2 NU alums

Porchlight Music Theatre celebrated the 10th anniversary of its original “New Faces Sing Broadway” series in the intimate Rhapsody Theater on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Featuring Northwestern’s own Frankie Leo Bennett (Communication ’15) as director and Mary Laura Godby (Bienen ’18) as one of 10 “new faces, the show introduces audiences to musical hits and flops from the year 1960 through sing-alongs, historical narration and captivating performances of vintage showtunes — including a song from one aptly named show, “Wildcat.”

Bennett previously performed in the show in 2016 and has directed it twice, having worked with Porchlight Theatre in the past as an actor, producing artistic associate, company manager and head of casting. He said he came back for the opportunity to interact with young actors and inspire a new generation. He described his goal in directing as showcasing the actors and their unique styles.

“I always direct with the approach of going, what would I need to hear as an actor?” Bennett said. “I have a vision as to how I want to see this production go, but the actors in the room inform what I do.”

While the songs begin simply with an actor on a stage, character and scene gradually build through dynamic facial expressions and the passion in their voices. Yet it’s not the songs, but the young actors that shine. Artistic Director Michael Weber said the show was originally created to showcase newer actors who may not have opportunities to be front and center elsewhere.

“The real spirit of it was to devise for Chicago a method to be able to support young new talent and showcase them,” he said. “Like when you go to (The) Second City and you’re seeing people who you may not know at that moment, but they go on to become next year’s Steve Carell or Tina Fey.”

Godby performed a musical number called “My Gentle Young Johnny,” which is about a sex worker wanting to find love. She said she was excited to sing a darker song and found ways to connect with the character. Godby said she also liked performing a romantic duet and multiple group numbers onstage.

“I’ve enjoyed learning this more obscure music that I probably wouldn’t have touched if I hadn’t done this show,” she said. “What I’m most enjoying about (the experience), honestly, is singing with good singers again. And singing in a group — I love singing harmonies and powerful chords with multiple talented singers.”

“New Faces Sing Broadway 1960” allowed Godby to settle back in Chicago after spending 16 months in Japan with Universal Studios and three contracts performing on the Disney Cruise Line. Since graduating from Bienen with a degree in musical education, Godby has done some teaching and substitute work, and is currently auditioning for future acting roles.

Similarly, Bennett recently decided to go back to freelance acting work. He has also written his own plays and musicals, and is currently directing a high school play. Since his time at NU, Bennett has performed in many shows, including “The SpongeBob Musical,” for which he was nominated for the Chicago-area Jeff Award in 2024.

Bennett said has enjoyed working with Godby and the other performers.

“I’m honored to be trusted to put my signature on who I, along with Porchlight Music Theatre, believe are the next generation of music theater performers,” Bennett said. “And so it’s important to me to feel like my artistry is always passing the torch and bringing people up alongside me.”

