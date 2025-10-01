Evanston’s October guide to tricks, treats and local eats

As the fall season settles in and with Halloween just around the corner, there are several events in Evanston to embrace the spooky season. Enjoy free entry at photo exhibitions and trick-or-treating events downtown.

“Street: Photographs” by Ann Kogen from Thursday, Oct. 2 to Wednesday, Dec. 3

On view at the Dittmar Gallery, this photography exhibition takes viewers back in time through striking black-and-white photographs taken by local photographer Ann Kogen that highlight human connection, chaos and chance encounters in public spaces.

Jack-o-Lantern Workshop on Friday, Oct. 3 and on Friday, Oct. 10

Kick off the spooky season at the Robert Crown Community Center by designing a clay Jack-o-Lantern. This two-part workshop provides all the materials you need to sculpt, decorate and glaze your creation. The finished piece will be ready for pickup before Halloween. Register on the city’s website. The workshop costs $52 for residents and $68 for non-residents.

Big Bite Night on Sunday, Oct. 5

Downtown restaurants open their doors for this annual tasting event, where community members can sample bites from some of Evanston’s favorite eateries. For those new to the city, take this chance to stroll through downtown, try a variety of dishes and discover new local staples.

Big Art Weekend and Maker’s Market from Saturday, Oct. 4 to Sunday, Oct. 5

As part of Evanston Made’s Big Art Weekend, enjoy First Saturday Arts Events, tour artist studios and shop one-of-a-kind goods at the final Maker’s Market of the year. Browse everything from fine art to jewelry, soap, candles and more — all under the cover of a downtown parking garage. Meet the artists and makers, enjoy a lively atmosphere and enter a raffle for a basket of handmade goods when you RSVP online.

Rally for Rescues on Saturday, Oct. 11

Paws & Claws’ Rally for Rescues is marking its fifth year with a new seasonal twist — Fall Fest. Enjoy autumn-themed games, a photo booth and a cake and pie walk all while supporting Paws and Claws. Meet adoptable cats, sip spiced drinks and take part in activities that benefit local rescue efforts. Buy tickets for $10 on the Paws and Claws website.

Zombie Scramble on Saturday, Oct. 18

The approximately 2-mile course starting at the Ladd Arboretum challenges participants to escape “zombies” waiting along the way. Each runner starts with flags representing lives, and the goal is to finish the race without losing them all. Those who lose join the ranks of the infected. For those who prefer lurking in the shadows, the city is accepting volunteer sign ups to be a zombie and make the scramble even scarier. Register on the city’s website. The event costs $35 for city residents and $46 for non-residents.

Central Street Trick or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 25

Kick off Halloween weekend on Central Street from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. by trick-or-treating at participating businesses, enjoying themed crafts and soaking in the festive neighborhood spirit.

Main-Dempster Mile’s Spooky Saturday on Saturday, Oct. 25

Afterwards, move further south to Main-Dempster Mile to trick-or-treat at local businesses and attend the block party at City Volkswagen. Hosted from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., highlights include a pet costume contest and a pumpkin carving competition with cash prizes for creativity and fan favorites.

Downtown Evanston’s Trick or Treat Stroll on Saturday, Oct. 25

Wrap up the Halloween festivities with a downtown trick-or-treat stroll starting at 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Begin at Fountain Square to grab a map, snap photos and pick up a complimentary bag.

