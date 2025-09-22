Evanston Jewish communities host slate of High Holidays services and events

Beginning Monday evening, Evanston Jewish communities will celebrate the start of the High Holidays and usher in the Jewish New Year or Rosh Hashanah.

Rosh Hashanah — a time of introspection and repentance — starts on Monday evening and ends at nightfall Wednesday. This period is followed soon after by the holiest day of the year in Judaism: Yom Kippur or the Day of Atonement. It begins at sundown on Oct. 1 and ends on the evening of Oct. 2.

Here are the events, meals and services Jewish communities are hosting around Evanston this year.

Erev Rosh Hashanah – Monday, Sept. 22

The Jewish Reconstructionist Congregation is hosting its annual Shofar Walk at Dawes Park from 5 to 6 p.m. The shofar, made traditionally with a ram horn, is used during the High Holidays to call for repentance and renewal. The walk will include seven shofar stations.

Beth Emet The Free Synagogue is holding its service at 8 p.m.

Chabad Community Center Evanston has an evening service at 6:30 p.m.

Rosh Hashanah – Tuesday, Sept. 23

Along with services from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., JRC will host specific programming for K-12 students from during the same timeframe at the First United Methodist Church of Evanston. Tickets are required. Family services will be from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m., held at Dawes Park. JRC is also holding a Tashlich, a ritual to cast out sins, at the park from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Beth Emet is hosting its Chavurah service at 9 a.m., followed by the Tashlich. The synagogue is hosting a Tashlich specifically for young families at 11 a.m. Interested families should contact the synagogue for the location. Beth Emet’s morning service is at 11:30 a.m., and family service for those with students in 4th grade or younger will be at 2:30 p.m.

Chabad Community Center Evanston is hosting a morning service at 9:30 a.m. and an evening service at 6:30 p.m. It is hosting services for children from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There is also a sermon followed by the blowing of the shofar at 11:30 a.m. The community center is hosting a Tashlich service at the Arlington Lagoon at 5 p.m.

Rosh Hashanah – Wednesday, Sept. 24

JRC’s services will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Jewish Reconstructionist Congregation.

Beth Emet will have a Second Day Rosh Hashanah Service starting at 10 a.m.

Chabad Community Center Evanston is hosting a morning service at 9:30 a.m. and an evening service at 6:30 p.m. It is hosting services for children from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There is also a sermon followed by the blowing of the shofar at 11:30 a.m.

Kol Nidre – Wednesday, Oct. 1

JRC will have a Kol Nidre service from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the First United Church of Evanston.

Beth Emet is holding a Kol Nidre Service at 7 p.m.

Chabad Community Center Evanston has an opening service at 6:15 p.m.

Yom Kippur – Thursday, Oct.2

JRC’s morning services will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First United Church of Evanston. The congregation is holding its annual Yom Kippur Open Mic as a hybrid event at the church and on Zoom. The event is from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., and congregation members are invited to share personal reflections. From 3 to 4:30 p.m., JRC will also host member-led reflection activities. There will be additional services from 3:30 to 5:45 p.m. To conclude the High Holidays, JRC will also host Neilah By The Lake at Dawes Park from 6 to 7 p.m.

Beth Emet will have services throughout the day starting at 9 a.m., and concluding services begin at 3:45 p.m. There will also be a teen hangout at 11 a.m. and an adult study group at 2:30 p.m.

Chabad Community Center Evanston has morning services at 9:30 a.m. and a sermon followed by Yizkor at 11:30 a.m. There is a service for children from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mincha is at 4:45 p.m., and there is a Neilah service at 5:45 p.m. They will break fast with the final shofar sounding at 7:11 p.m.

