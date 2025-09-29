Subscribe
The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern

Field Hockey: No. 1 Northwestern opens Big Ten play with 5-0 shutout of Indiana

Jonah McClure/The Daily Northwestern
Graduate student midfielder Maddie Zimmer scored during the first quarter of Friday’s game.
Jonah McClure, Photo Editor
September 29, 2025

No. 1 Northwestern is back on home turf. 

After opening the season with eight straight road contests, the Wildcats (9-0, 1-0 Big Ten) returned to Lakeside Field Friday. Coach Tracey Fuchs’ squad raised its National Champion banner before it opened Big Ten play against Indiana.

The game quickly got away from the Hoosiers (4-5, 0-2 Big Ten), and NU claimed a 5-0 victory. The ’Cats have now won 10 straight games over Indiana, and they have conceded just three goals over that span.

After a relatively slow start with the two teams combining for just one shot attempt in the first six minutes, NU looked to capitalize on a penalty corner. Junior forward Ashley Sessa passed the ball to redshirt-junior forward Aerin Krys, where junior defender Ilse Tromp smacked a shot past the diving goalkeeper for the score. This was Tromp’s fourth straight game with a goal.

Later in the quarter, junior forward Olivia Bent-Cole slotted a pass to graduate student midfielder Maddie Zimmer, who snuck the ball past multiple defenders for the goal. The opening quarter came to a close with the ’Cats holding a 2-0 lead. 

In the second quarter, both teams had at least one scoring opportunity in the first few minutes. Neither squad found the back of the net until the sixth minute of the quarter, when Zimmer sent a pass from midfield to Bent-Cole, who was waiting in front of the goal. As the Indiana goalkeeper stepped up, she dished it to Sessa, who converted the pass into the open net.

Less than a minute later, junior forward Piper Borz sent a pass to Sessa, who deflected the ball off her stick into the back of the net. After just a quarter and a half of play, NU held a 4-0 lead.

4 on the run
Jonah McClure/The Daily Northwestern
Junior forward Ashley Sessa set her sights on the goal.

Early in the third quarter, the Hoosiers looked to make up some ground, taking two shots in the first two minutes, but they were unable to score. With three minutes left in the quarter, Bent-Cole received a pass from Sessa but was surrounded by defenders. She took a few paces away, then turned and fired a shot in at the near post.

With a 5-0 lead and the game firmly in the ’Cats’ control, redshirt-sophomore goalkeeper Faye Post entered the game. The contest came to a close with another win for NU as it continued its undefeated stretch. 

Sessa tallied two goals and two assists, marking her second six-point game of the season. Bent-Cole recorded her second career game with at least one goal and one assist. Tromp’s nine goals are the third-most by a player in the Big Ten. Zimmer logged her fourth straight game with an assist.

Redshirt-freshman goalkeeper Juliana Boon recorded three saves during the contest. Her seven shutouts rank first in the Big Ten.

The ’Cats head back on the road this week when they face Iowa Friday. The game is set for 5 p.m.

