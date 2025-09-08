Field Hockey: No. 1 Northwestern extends winning streak with 2-0 shutout of No. 8 Boston College

It’s Grace Schulze’s world, and we’re just living in it.

During No. 1 Northwestern’s 2-0 takedown of No. 8 Boston College, the graduate student forward scored both goals. She has tallied four goals over her first four games as a Wildcat since transferring from Princeton ahead of the season.

The Wildcats (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten) have now won eight straight games dating back to last season, their most recent loss coming against Michigan during the 2024 Big Ten Tournament. NU has also won four consecutive games against the Eagles (3-1, 0-0 ACC).

After defeating No. 5 Duke 1-0 during their first game of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, the ’Cats kicked off game 2 with an early scoring opportunity. Just two minutes into the game, junior forward Ashley Sessa took a penalty corner, finding graduate student Maddie Zimmer whose shot was saved by the Boston College goalkeeper.

Through the remainder of the first half, the teams combined for five shots, three of which were on goal.

With the game still scoreless heading into the second half with the game, NU stormed out looking to break the tie. Sessa attempted a shot within the first minute, but it was blocked.

Later in the third quarter, a series of fouls led to yellow cards for both teams. Sessa was then issued a red card and was ejected from the game with four minutes remaining in the quarter. The ’Cats attempted two more shots before the end of the quarter but were unable to connect.

The Eagles dialed up the pressure to begin the fourth quarter, recording three shots on goal in the span of one minute, all of which were saved by redshirt-freshman goalkeeper Juliana Boon. In her first season, Boon has made 12 saves and has yet to concede a goal.

Immediately following those shots, NU went on the attack. Redshirt junior forward Aerin Krys sent the ball towards the middle of the field where it found the stick of Schulze, who knocked it in from her knees for the first goal of the game.

The ’Cats bunkered up on defense and didn’t allow Boston College to attempt a shot during the fourth quarter. With five minutes remaining, the Eagles pulled their goalkeeper. Within the minute, junior forward Olivia Bent-Cole found Schulze for the empty net goal. Boston College was unable to respond, and the game came to a close.

With Krys’s assist, she has now recorded a point in each game this season. Bent-Cole tallied her second assist of the season. Junior defender Ilse Tromp and sophomore midfielder Kate Janssen each attempted two shots.

NU looks to continue its shutout streak on Friday against Louisville. The game will begin at 5 p.m.

Email: [email protected]

X: @jemccl125

Related Stories:

— Field Hockey: No. 1 Northwestern yet to concede a goal this season, blanks No. 5 Duke 1-0

— Field Hockey: No. 1 Northwestern picks up where it left off, downs Richmond 4-0 in season-opener

— Field Hockey: No. 1 Northwestern readies for quest toward consecutive national titles