Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Field Hockey: No. 1 Northwestern extends winning streak with 2-0 shutout of No. 8 Boston College

Daily file photo by Desiree Luo
Junior forward Ashley Sessa during a game last year. Sessa attempted one shot before being ejected from the game.
Jonah McClure, Photo Editor
September 8, 2025

It’s Grace Schulze’s world, and we’re just living in it. 

During No. 1 Northwestern’s 2-0 takedown of No. 8 Boston College, the graduate student forward scored both goals. She has tallied four goals over her first four games as a Wildcat since transferring from Princeton ahead of the season. 

The Wildcats (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten) have now won eight straight games dating back to last season, their most recent loss coming against Michigan during the 2024 Big Ten Tournament. NU has also won four consecutive games against the Eagles (3-1, 0-0 ACC). 

After defeating No. 5 Duke 1-0 during their first game of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, the ’Cats kicked off game 2 with an early scoring opportunity. Just two minutes into the game, junior forward Ashley Sessa took a penalty corner, finding graduate student Maddie Zimmer whose shot was saved by the Boston College goalkeeper. 

Through the remainder of the first half, the teams combined for five shots, three of which were on goal.

With the game still scoreless heading into the second half with the game, NU stormed out looking to break the tie. Sessa attempted a shot within the first minute, but it was blocked.

Later in the third quarter, a series of fouls led to yellow cards for both teams. Sessa was then  issued a red card and was ejected from the game with four minutes remaining in the quarter. The ’Cats attempted two more shots before the end of the quarter but were unable to connect.

The Eagles dialed up the pressure to begin the fourth quarter, recording three shots on goal in the span of one minute, all of which were saved by redshirt-freshman goalkeeper Juliana Boon. In her first season, Boon has made 12 saves and has yet to concede a goal.

Immediately following those shots, NU went on the attack. Redshirt junior forward Aerin Krys sent the ball towards the middle of the field where it found the stick of Schulze, who knocked it in from her knees for the first goal of the game. 

The ’Cats bunkered up on defense and didn’t allow Boston College to attempt a shot during the fourth quarter. With five minutes remaining, the Eagles pulled their goalkeeper. Within the minute, junior forward Olivia Bent-Cole found Schulze for the empty net goal. Boston College was unable to respond, and the game came to a close. 

With Krys’s assist, she has now recorded a point in each game this season. Bent-Cole tallied her second assist of the season. Junior defender Ilse Tromp and sophomore midfielder Kate Janssen each attempted two shots. 

NU looks to continue its shutout streak on Friday against Louisville. The game will begin at 5 p.m. 

Email: [email protected]

X: @jemccl125

 

Related Stories:

Field Hockey: No. 1 Northwestern yet to concede a goal this season, blanks No. 5 Duke 1-0

Field Hockey: No. 1 Northwestern picks up where it left off, downs Richmond 4-0 in season-opener

Field Hockey: No. 1 Northwestern readies for quest toward consecutive national titles

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Field Hockey
Junior midfielder Ilse Tromp handles the ball in a game last season.
Field Hockey: No. 1 Northwestern yet to concede a goal this season, blanks No. 5 Duke 1-0
Northwestern huddles during a game last season.
Field Hockey: No. 1 Northwestern picks up where it left off, downs Richmond 4-0 in season-opener
Coach Tracey Fuchs will look to lead her Wildcats to their second straight national title.
Field Hockey: No. 1 Northwestern readies for quest toward consecutive national titles
Tracey Fuchs, the winningest coach in Northwestern field hockey history, will remain on the Wildcats’ sideline for the foreseeable future.
Field Hockey: Northwestern head coach Tracey Fuchs signs long-term contract extension
Northwestern hoists the national championship trophy following its 5-0 victory over Saint Joseph's on Sunday.
Field Hockey: Northwestern wins second national championship with blowout 5-0 win over Saint Joseph’s
Northwestern poses with the national championship trophy following Sunday's 5-0 victory over Saint Joseph's.
Field Hockey: Northwestern’s second national title serves as a testament to recruiting prowess
More in Latest Stories
Graduate student running back Cam Porter in a game last season.
Football: Cam Porter ruled out for the season
Senior outside hitter Rylen Reid starred for NU at the Baylor Classic, notching 12 kills against Baylor and 17 against Saint Mary’s.
Volleyball: Northwestern falls short of Baylor upset, beats Saint Mary’s
EPD officers are required to wear a uniform or vest clearly marked “Evanston Police” while on duty.
Federal immigration agents expected in Evanston in ‘coming days,’ city says
Michael Schill, Rebecca Blank and Morton Schapiro in front of The Arch on Northwestern’s Evanston campus.
Michael Schill's departure from Northwestern will leave a presidential vacancy. What’s next?
Klineman: We all share responsibility for Schill’s resignation
Klineman: We all share responsibility for Schill’s resignation
Senior forward Alejandro Martinez Santamaria tries to prevent an opponent from clearing the ball in a game earlier this season.
Men’s Soccer: Northwestern ends stalemate in 87th minute, beats Xavier 1-0
More in Sports
Redshirt sophomore Kaleb Komolafe takes a handoff from graduate student quarterback Preston Stone. Komolafe rushed for 63 yards against Western Illinois.
Football: Wildcats run wild in 42-7 home-opening rout of Western Illinois
Sophomore wide receiver Hayden Eligon II celebrates his first-quarter touchdown during Northwestern's dominant win over Western Illinois Friday night.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 42, Western Illinois 7
Sophomore forward Kennedy Roesch, who scored Northwestern’s lone goal Thursday night, hustles after the ball in a game earlier this season.
Women’s Soccer: Northwestern upsets No. 4 TCU 1-0 in hostile territory
Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium will play host to Chicago Stars FC of the NWSL in the 2026 season.
NWSL’s Chicago Stars announce 2026 move to Northwestern Medicine Field
Junior midfielder Peter Riesz heads a ball during Northwestern’s 3-2 loss to UIC Monday night.
Men’s Soccer: Northwestern fails to sustain comeback effort, falls 3-2 to UIC
Redshirt junior running back Joseph Himon II rushed for 38 yards Saturday.
Football: Turnovers topple Northwestern offense in 23-3 loss to Tulane