Reneé Rapp wraps the audience around her finger at ‘BITE ME TOUR’

Reneé Rapp wowed Allstate Arena on Thursday with powerful vocals, sultry choreography and cheeky humor during the Chicago stop of her “BITE ME TOUR.”

R&B artist and 2025 Dillo Day mainstage performer Ravyn Lenae opened the show. Just as she did at Dillo, Lenae shined with her unique voice and sincerity.

Before Rapp’s entrance onstage, screens broadcast a video of her encouraging the audience to donate to an organization helping struggling children around the world. In the video, Rapp also confirmed that she would be donating a portion of her merchandise proceeds to the charity, showing her philanthropic side.

The show started with a video titled “The Interrogation,” in which several characters, including a frazzled PR agent and deadbeat boyfriend (all played by Rapp), questioned Rapp before she exclaimed, “Leave me alone!”

The screen shattered as the video concluded, providing a perfect segue into Rapp’s first song, hit single “Leave Me Alone.” It was the perfect introduction to Rapp’s bold personality.

Rapp began the show singing atop a high platform on a tiered pink stage in the shape of a star, looking like every bit the diva she is. She then was lowered onto the stage for the next songs “Kiss It Kiss It” and “Talk Too Much.”

While the songs Rapp sang slowed down, the audience’s energy didn’t. “Poison Poison” had the crowd singing along to the song’s angry lyrics.

After that, Rapp got Allstate Arena grooving to songs “Shy,” “Mad” and “Why Is She Still Here?” Her belt remained impressively steady as she hit every note effortlessly.

Rapp also sent the audience into hysterics with her bold remarks throughout the show.

“You may call me tardy, hard to work with, sickeningly sexy, ahead of my time,” Rapp said, eliciting laughter from the crowd. “But you can never call me a bad friend.”

That quip was the introduction to her next song, “That’s So Funny” — a ballad she performed with her pianist alongside “Sometimes.”

Rapp pumped up the tempo with “Good Girl” and “Swim.” For the latter, icy-blue LED lights helped convey the song’s alluring mood.

Throughout the show, Rapp extended some of the songs by adding another chorus, making the transitions between songs very smooth. She also wowed the audience with her sensual moves, including a moment with her guitarist. The camerawork was stellar, Rapp flirting with the camera even while her back was turned to the audience.

After, Rapp sat down for the emotional hits “I Think I Like You Better When You’re Gone” and “I Can’t Have You Around Me Anymore,” to which the audience waved their phone flashlights.

Rapp then launched into “Tummy Hurts,” “You’d Like That Wouldn’t You” and “Pretty Girls.” Despite the songs’ contrasting vibes, the transition between the loud “BITE ME” concluder and the softer “Pretty Girls” felt jarring in a fun way and was well-received by the audience.

Rapp then performed her 2022 ballad “In The Kitchen.” She said that when she wrote the song, she wasn’t sure if she would want to perform it live. However, three years after the song’s release, she said she loves it even more every time she performs it.

Although the audience sang along to every word, they stayed quiet for the next song, “Snow Angel.” The ballad, from her 2023 album of the same title, may have had the crowd silent — But everyone was no less spellbound as they allowed Rapp’s voice to echo in the arena.

At the end, Rapp teased the audience by playing “Not My Fault,” her original song from the 2024 Mean Girls remake, before stopping abruptly, saying she didn’t want to perform it. Needless to say, the audience was disappointed until she launched straight into “At Least I’m Hot,” ending the night on a high.

The stage was small, but Rapp’s star power lit up all sides of it for an unforgettable night.

