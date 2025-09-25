Kali Uchis’ ‘The Sincerely, Tour’ stuns Chicago with tearjerking, vibrant performance

If there is anyone who can take you through a rollercoaster of emotions in approximately two hours, it most certainly is Kali Uchis. The Colombian-American singer-songwriter stopped in Chicago on Monday and Tuesday for her highly anticipated show, “The Sincerely, Tour.”

The headlining tour is in support of the artist’s fourth and fifth studio albums, 2024’s “Orquídeas” and this May’s “Sincerely,.” Of the tour’s 29 stops, the United Center held two sold-out performances along the artist’s journey across the U.S.

Not only is “Sincerely,” the artist’s most intimate and vulnerable body of work thus far — but this tour honors her discography, predominantly Latino fan base and the little moments in life, all on display.

San Diego-based band Thee Sacred Souls opened for Uchis and brought all the spirited energy the crowd needed. The 11-piece band performed tracks such as “Will I See You Again?,” “Running Away” and “Live For You.”

From singer Josh Lane talking about ICE’s “tearing families apart across this nation” and the “ongoing genocide on the Palestinian people” to greeting fans on the stage floor while performing, Thee Sacred Souls sure knew how to use their platform to highlight current events affecting many globally.

After the band’s nearly 45-minute set, they thanked fans for their time and promptly left the stage. During a 15-minute intermission, a man in a white jumpsuit began cleaning the stage, performing tricks with his mop and getting the crowd riled up with energy.

Once the pink-lit banner that displayed “Kali Uchis / The Sincerely, Tour” in white lettering turned dark, thousands of Kuchis (fandom name for Uchis) erupted in cheers. A video of the singer took over the screen, with her looking around the audience and waving hello before the curtain went down.

Suddenly, an excerpt from Myles Munroe discussing the woman’s divine timing took over the stage. The flashlight-dominant space was overpowered by flashing pink lights, the curtains lifted up and Uchis’ opening track “Heaven is a Home…” played as the artist sat on a high swing attached to the set.

In front of a blue background, Uchis was spotlighted as she stunned in a white bedazzled gown elevated by matching fabrics held by background dancers. Uchis’ magical and empowering vocals made many, including myself, cry tears of admiration, joy and sacredness.

After stepping off the swing, Uchis sang “Sugar! Honey! Love!” as she pointed at fans and was lifted by dancers in a circle motion. The first section of the show was dedicated to “Sincerely,” with tracks like “For: You” and “Silk Lingerie.”

“You guys look so cute tonight,” Uchis said as she took a moment to speak with the arena. “Definitely the most pink in the whole crowd that I’ve seen the whole tour.”

From a giant rose teacup to a glowing red heart, Uchis elevated the world of “Sincerely,” throughout her tracks. Notably, the singer asked fans to turn on their flashlights for “Sunshine & Rain…,” which added to the peaceful and sincere performance.

Uchis took a moment to reflect on her experience in an immigrant household through a montage video. The brief clip spoke about common circumstances Latinos face growing up and assured that Latinos are more than just “established stereotypes.”

“Maybe not everyone believes in the American Dream that was sold to immigrants anymore. But it was made in full with blood, sweat and tears,” Uchis said. “Immigrants built this country and make it what it is today.”

The emotional messaging perfectly transitioned to the “Orquídeas” section of the tour, which featured Uchis’ viral 2024 hit “Muñekita” with El Alfa and JT. Dance breaks, orchids with butterflies and songs Uchis was featured on were a part of the much-needed homage to the Grammy-nominated album.

Act III paid respect to Uchis’ “Por Vida” era while Act IV brought many back to her “Isolation” album run. From classics like “Rush” and “After the Storm,” Kuchis rejoiced and sang their hearts out until they had to take a sip of water.

The fifth and final section of the show had callbacks to “Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)” and “Red Moon in Venus,” prior studio albums that are certified fan-favorites. Once Uchis wrapped up her incredible performance of “Moonlight,” she began her goodbyes and left the stage.

Fans rallied, screamed and turned on their flashlights until the stage turned grey. After many chants, Uchis returned and began taking fan requests for one last song. Once she signed fan merchandise, Uchis sang “Hasta Cuando” to the sold-out crowd.

As the song wrapped up, Uchis held up a Mexican flag while making a kissy face to the crowd and said she needed to get her sleep. I mean, after a stellar and impactful performance like this and the announcement that the deluxe album “Sincerely: P.S.” will be released next Friday, Uchis deserves all the sleep in the world.

Email: [email protected]

X: @alexbespeakin

Related Stories:

— Liner Notes: Kali Uchis’ ‘Sincerely,’ explores love and grief

— Amid ‘MAYHEM,’ Lady Gaga finds a touchstone in her fans

— Liner Notes: In ‘Virgin,’ Lorde is raw and honest, but fully herself