Back-to-School playlist: 7 songs to help you focus and recharge this fall

Classes are almost back in session, leaves are changing color and professors are already emailing about first week assignments. The energy of Fall Quarter can be equal parts exciting and overwhelming. To help you through the next 10 weeks, The Daily has curated a playlist of productive and positive songs to kickstart the academic year. Whether you’re camped out in Main Library, hustling down Sheridan or taking a stroll through the city, music can empower you to soak in the best parts of autumn.

“Autumn Leaves” by Chet Baker

A very fitting song as the name might suggest, “Autumn Leaves” is one of the great timeless classics of our time. With features from Steve Gadd and Paul Desmond, this song is bound to keep you on your toes, grooving with the autumn flow. This version of the jazz standard pairs perfectly with a quiet library corner or a stroll through the crisp air.

“Life Is” by Jessica Pratt

The song’s percussion intro builds up to introduce the soft guitar Pratt is known for. Layered vocals are sparse and intimate. Pratt’s voice is gentle enough to calm nerves, but its texture keeps you listening closely. Her optimistic tone is sure to maintain high spirits in hard times. The mantra to go with the flow is what life is about, despite the hardcomings we may face.

“Vibin’” by Jai Paul

Electronic producer Jai Paul’s track “Vibin’” was left unfinished after he officially released his leaked album, but it is nonetheless catchy and charming. The track’s digital distortion and hazy vocals fade in and out like a memory, creating a dreamlike vibe that bridges summer and fall. The track hums with energy without overwhelming you, ideal for those mid-afternoon slumps.

“Warmpop” by George Clanton

Clanton’s dreamy synth-pop is bright yet bittersweet. It’s a wash of sound that feels like a serotonin boost, but also a goodbye to summer break. This tune is the perfect song for a transitionary period. Put it on when you need a mental reset between assignments.

“Jennah’s Interlude” by Blue Iverson

Blue Iverson, a side project of experimental artist Dean Blunt, blends warm, jazzy instrumentation with a sample of The Isley Brothers’ “Let Me Down Easy.” The result is a track that balances steady rhythm with soft, airy vocals — a fitting soundtrack for staying calm through a busy fall quarter. Although brief, the song leaves a lasting impression, wrapping listeners in a serene mood.

“I Guess” by Lizzy McAlpine

In “I Guess,” McAlpine’s confessional songwriting is front and center. Her soft harmonies and gentle guitar are perfect for evenings spent catching up on work or taking a walk along the Lakefill after a busy day.

“You Deserve This” by Men I Trust

With their signature smooth grooves, Men I Trust offers a warm and low-key closer to this playlist. As the title may suggest, the song is a reminder to slow down and take care of yourself as the quarter ramps up. It’s the kind of track you can leave on repeat while finishing up your last assignment of the night.

Email: [email protected]

X: @TroisOno

Related Stories:

— Our Valentine’s playlist: Your secret admirers at The Daily made you an all-encompassing Valentine’s mixtape

— The Daily’s guide to Dillo Day 2025’s performers and their music

— The Daily’s 2024 holiday playlist