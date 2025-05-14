The Daily’s guide to Dillo Day 2025’s performers and their music

Dillo Day is this weekend. With carnival-themed outfits in the works and festivities being planned, Saturday is set to be the perfect day … Unless you’re that one person who doesn’t know the artists.

If that’s you, don’t worry — you’ve come to the right place. With The Daily’s Dillo Day playlist, not only will you get to know the artists performing, but you’ll also get to hear some of their lesser-known songs.

Let’s start with our opener, nimino. A rising EDM artist from London, nimino blew up this year with “I Only Smoke When I Drink,” a song that spent 10 weeks in the UK Singles Top 75. To get a full taste of his music, check out “Opening Credits,” “Nothing Perfect” and “Shaking Things Up.” If you like his music, similar artists include Swimming Paul and it’s murph.

Mainstage performer Ravyn Lenae is a Chicago native whose song “Love Me Not” is currently in its fifth week sitting on the Billboard Top 100, cementing herself as the future of R&B. Get a taste of her discography with “One Wish” which features Childish Gambino, and “Satellites.” Similar artists are Amber Mark and Solange.

Giift, who is taking Dillo’s second stage, is a South African neo-soul and R&B artist who grew up in Klara, Denmark. With a calming voice and layered instrumentals, she’s a star on the rise with her own unique style and sound. For Giift, start with “If You Leave,” a 2022 track that captures the emotion she puts in all her music. After that, move on to “Fed Up” and “Lonely,” two songs that are perfect for all the broken-hearted people out there. Similar artists are Tamara Mneney and Jordan Hawkins.

Another second stage performer Skaiwater is a rapper of Jamaican descent from London. They’re heavy in the alternative rap scene, but blur the lines between music genres. Explore their work starting with “#miles,” “feral” and “rain.” Similar artists are Fimiguerrero and BKTHERULA.

Slow Pulp is an indie rock band based in Chicago who focuses on the feelings of growing up in their songs. They released their first album Moveys during the pandemic, and since then, have gained a steadily growing fanbase. Check out “Falling Apart,” “Idaho” and “Young World” to get a better idea of their sound.

BigXthaPlug is a rapper from Dallas, a city whose influence you can hear throughout all of his music. He blends Southern instruments like the banjo with heavy bass and inspiration from Southern rap icons like Lil Wayne. “Texas,” “Mmhmm” and “Back on My BS” are great songs to start out with.

Last, but certainly not least, we have our headliner, Natasha Bedingfield, a British pop-star who practically defines romcoms. We all know “Pocketful of Sunshine” and “Unwritten,” but a deeper dive into her discography reveals an optimistic and peppy disposition. Try out “Soulmate,” “Say It Again” and “Little Too Much” to get more familiar with the star of this year’s Dillo Day.

With this playlist, rest assured that you’ll be prepared for Dillo Day.

