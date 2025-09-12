Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Singer: I’ve spent the year exploring Chicago coffee shops. Here are my favorites.

Emerson Singer, Opinion Contributor
September 12, 2025
Spoken Cafe regular Turi Henriques and her son enjoy slow afternoons sitting at the cafe and reading together. (Courtesy of Emerson Singer)

At the beginning of the year, I made a New Year’s resolution: Explore Chicago through its coffee shops. Half a desperate attempt to get out of my parents’ house and half intrigue about a city I called mine but had never explored, I set out on an adventure — determined to discover the best coffee shops Chicago had to offer. 

I explained this to my parents as a creative way to get my homework done and introduce my brain to new places and new ideas. I learned so much by choosing to leave my house, hop on the Red Line and go somewhere I had never been before. What I learned, though, wasn’t how to ace every chemistry quiz or how to write a flawless essay. Instead, it was an unexpected sense of community every time I visited a new coffee shop. 

What started in January as a frantic effort to get outside became something so much bigger. I learned about Chicago culture, how to navigate the ‘L’ train and that “Fast Forward” espresso is a common blend used among the best coffee shops I’ve found. 

I also learned that it’s really hard to get from Evanston to anywhere past the Loop on a tight schedule. So, while this is not an exhaustive list of all Chicago coffee shops, please enjoy my top five coffee shops on Chicago’s North Side.

  1. Spoken

Located about ten seconds from the Montrose Brown Line station, Spoken is home to some of the most delicious breakfast sandwiches, housemade jams and espresso-based drinks the city has to offer. Not only are the food and drink on point, but the New Orleans-inspired charm adds something that can’t be found in most places north of the French Quarter. 

That being said, Spoken is still Chicago. Its active nurturing of community, cramped quarters filled to the brim with art and writing by local creators, the sunlight shining in through the huge windows and the faint sound of the train rumbling by every few minutes — it all screams home. 

I don’t know whether it’s Margie’s Candies, the nostalgic Chicago ice cream shop across the street or the diversity of people who trickle in and out all day, but there’s a specific Chicago-style magic to Spoken that you can’t find anywhere else.

  1. Levant

A fifteen minute walk from the Paulina station straight down West Roscoe, it is easy to pop over to Levant for a quick cup of coffee or even make a whole day of it. Nestled in the Westernmost part of a five-block stretch of shops, restaurants and bookstores, a drink at Levant is the perfect beginning — or end —  to a day spent wandering West Roscoe. 

The location is small, so don’t expect a seat. Their espresso-based drinks can get expensive but the quality is unmatched. I have willingly embarrassed myself time and time again running under the platform at Belmont from the Southbound Red Line to the Kimball-bound Brown Line so that I can get my iced latte a couple minutes sooner. 

  1. Nabala

If you’re looking for an easy escape, look no further than Nabala Cafe. Right in Uptown, Nabala is a three minute walk from the Wilson station. It’s easy to catch the Purple Line express after class, ride one stop past Howard station and arrive at the beautiful local coffee shop filled with free books, interesting people and of course, delicious coffee. 

Easily distinguishable by the multiple flags and ever-changing colorful posters in the windows, Nabala is a hotspot for activists, creatives and everyone in between. Whether it be free live music, a political rally or a stand-up comedy show, there’s always something going on. 

If you find yourself feeling too online, take advantage of Nabala’s free community library. The bookshelves are filled to the brim with local authors, Chicago history and handmade zines. The take-a-book, leave-a-book honor system is true to the soul of the coffee shop itself —  built on community and always prioritizing people over profit.

  1. Rivers and Roads

Performative matcha enjoyers, never fear. The monthly fruit-based matcha specials at Rivers and Roads taste more like fruit than they do like matcha. Here, you will have no problem reading your feminist literature, Clairo blasting through wired earbuds and matcha in hand on the train home from Rivers and Roads.

A five-minute walk from the Loyola station, Rivers and Roads is a delicious national park-themed coffee shop in Rogers Park. They have new specialty drinks every month, but for those who prefer some stability in their lives, they also have incredible signature lattes and teas available year-round. 

  1. Ritual Coffeehouse

The perfect intersection of music and coffee comes in the form of Ritual Coffeehouse. Located in North Center right off the Irving Park Brown Line station, Ritual is any music lover’s dream. The shop is stacked floor-to-ceiling with records, and if you ask nicely, the owner will play whatever you want. 

The quality of the coffee matches the vibe —  immaculate. Whether you order an espresso-based drink, a drip coffee or tea your drink will always taste just right. They also have delicious pastries to go along with the coffee and music. It’s almost heavenly to grab a latte and a scone and sit on the back patio when the weather is nice. 

For everyone looking for a unique way to explore the city this fall, I hope these coffee shops fill your cup as much as they do mine. Bon cafétit!

Emerson Singer is an Evanston resident. She can be contacted at [email protected]. If you would like to respond publicly to this op-ed, send a Letter to the Editor to [email protected]. The views expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect the views of all staff members of The Daily Northwestern. 

 

Email: [email protected]

 

Related Stories:

Chicago Jazz Dads brew up tunes at Evanston coffee shop

— A beginner’s guide to exploring Chicago neighborhoods

Getting from A to B in Evanston and Chicago: Transportation at NU

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Contributors
Klineman: Why I Stayed: Reflections on Two Years at NU
Klineman: Why I Stayed: Reflections on Two Years at NU
Winiarsky: Northwestern’s new admissions component undermines the value of empathetic discussions
Winiarsky: Northwestern’s new admissions component undermines the value of empathetic discussions
Anne: FDA’s approval of Juul is a step backward in the fight to protect youth
Anne: FDA’s approval of Juul is a step backward in the fight to protect youth
Winiarsky: Why Kat Abughazaleh isn’t the next Zohran Mamdani
Winiarsky: Why Kat Abughazaleh isn’t the next Zohran Mamdani
Anne: When war follows children to Chicago, we can’t look away
Anne: When war follows children to Chicago, we can’t look away
Waldman and Romm: NU Faculty, stand up to protect Jewish students
Waldman and Romm: NU Faculty, stand up to protect Jewish students
More in Latest Stories
People put flags into their holders.
Elected officials call for unity at city’s annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
A brown gavel pictured over white geometric shapes and a red background.
ASG Rules Committee overrules probation of College Republican senator
Northwestern celebrates after coming back from two sets down to beat Valparaiso Tuesday night.
Volleyball: Comeback ’Cats vanquish Valparaiso in five-set thriller
A building with steps and trees surrounding it
NU-City Committee spars over unoccupied properties, student move-ins ahead of 2025-26 school year
The Department of Homeland Security agents are not confirmed to be Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, EPD Cmdr. Scott Sophier said.
Department of Homeland Security agents make arrest in Evanston, city says
A composite of the 1987-1988 Delta Gamma chapter hangs in the new DG memorial library.
DG alumnae renovate chapter library to honor sorority sister who died on 9/11
More in Opinion
Klineman: We all share responsibility for Schill’s resignation
Klineman: We all share responsibility for Schill’s resignation
Winiarsky: Stricter Gun Control is Long Overdue
Winiarsky: Stricter Gun Control is Long Overdue
Winiarsky: On Time: A note to the class of 2029
Winiarsky: On Time: A note to the class of 2029
Klineman: Hey JB, this story belongs to Texas Democrats
Klineman: Hey JB, this story belongs to Texas Democrats
Klineman: Trump’s insecurities are breaking MAGA
Klineman: Trump’s insecurities are breaking MAGA
LTE: Northwestern faculty group opposes ‘dealmaking’ with lawless Trump administration
LTE: Northwestern faculty group opposes ‘dealmaking’ with lawless Trump administration