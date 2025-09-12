Singer: I’ve spent the year exploring Chicago coffee shops. Here are my favorites.

At the beginning of the year, I made a New Year’s resolution: Explore Chicago through its coffee shops. Half a desperate attempt to get out of my parents’ house and half intrigue about a city I called mine but had never explored, I set out on an adventure — determined to discover the best coffee shops Chicago had to offer.

I explained this to my parents as a creative way to get my homework done and introduce my brain to new places and new ideas. I learned so much by choosing to leave my house, hop on the Red Line and go somewhere I had never been before. What I learned, though, wasn’t how to ace every chemistry quiz or how to write a flawless essay. Instead, it was an unexpected sense of community every time I visited a new coffee shop.

What started in January as a frantic effort to get outside became something so much bigger. I learned about Chicago culture, how to navigate the ‘L’ train and that “Fast Forward” espresso is a common blend used among the best coffee shops I’ve found.

I also learned that it’s really hard to get from Evanston to anywhere past the Loop on a tight schedule. So, while this is not an exhaustive list of all Chicago coffee shops, please enjoy my top five coffee shops on Chicago’s North Side.

Spoken

Located about ten seconds from the Montrose Brown Line station, Spoken is home to some of the most delicious breakfast sandwiches, housemade jams and espresso-based drinks the city has to offer. Not only are the food and drink on point, but the New Orleans-inspired charm adds something that can’t be found in most places north of the French Quarter.

That being said, Spoken is still Chicago. Its active nurturing of community, cramped quarters filled to the brim with art and writing by local creators, the sunlight shining in through the huge windows and the faint sound of the train rumbling by every few minutes — it all screams home.

I don’t know whether it’s Margie’s Candies, the nostalgic Chicago ice cream shop across the street or the diversity of people who trickle in and out all day, but there’s a specific Chicago-style magic to Spoken that you can’t find anywhere else.

Levant

A fifteen minute walk from the Paulina station straight down West Roscoe, it is easy to pop over to Levant for a quick cup of coffee or even make a whole day of it. Nestled in the Westernmost part of a five-block stretch of shops, restaurants and bookstores, a drink at Levant is the perfect beginning — or end — to a day spent wandering West Roscoe.

The location is small, so don’t expect a seat. Their espresso-based drinks can get expensive but the quality is unmatched. I have willingly embarrassed myself time and time again running under the platform at Belmont from the Southbound Red Line to the Kimball-bound Brown Line so that I can get my iced latte a couple minutes sooner.

Nabala

If you’re looking for an easy escape, look no further than Nabala Cafe. Right in Uptown, Nabala is a three minute walk from the Wilson station. It’s easy to catch the Purple Line express after class, ride one stop past Howard station and arrive at the beautiful local coffee shop filled with free books, interesting people and of course, delicious coffee.

Easily distinguishable by the multiple flags and ever-changing colorful posters in the windows, Nabala is a hotspot for activists, creatives and everyone in between. Whether it be free live music, a political rally or a stand-up comedy show, there’s always something going on.

If you find yourself feeling too online, take advantage of Nabala’s free community library. The bookshelves are filled to the brim with local authors, Chicago history and handmade zines. The take-a-book, leave-a-book honor system is true to the soul of the coffee shop itself — built on community and always prioritizing people over profit.

Rivers and Roads

Performative matcha enjoyers, never fear. The monthly fruit-based matcha specials at Rivers and Roads taste more like fruit than they do like matcha. Here, you will have no problem reading your feminist literature, Clairo blasting through wired earbuds and matcha in hand on the train home from Rivers and Roads.

A five-minute walk from the Loyola station, Rivers and Roads is a delicious national park-themed coffee shop in Rogers Park. They have new specialty drinks every month, but for those who prefer some stability in their lives, they also have incredible signature lattes and teas available year-round.

Ritual Coffeehouse

The perfect intersection of music and coffee comes in the form of Ritual Coffeehouse. Located in North Center right off the Irving Park Brown Line station, Ritual is any music lover’s dream. The shop is stacked floor-to-ceiling with records, and if you ask nicely, the owner will play whatever you want.

The quality of the coffee matches the vibe — immaculate. Whether you order an espresso-based drink, a drip coffee or tea your drink will always taste just right. They also have delicious pastries to go along with the coffee and music. It’s almost heavenly to grab a latte and a scone and sit on the back patio when the weather is nice.

For everyone looking for a unique way to explore the city this fall, I hope these coffee shops fill your cup as much as they do mine. Bon cafétit!

Emerson Singer is an Evanston resident.

