Michael Schill’s departure from Northwestern will leave a presidential vacancy. What’s next?

After Northwestern President Michael Schill announced his resignation Thursday, many students, faculty and staff are left with the question: Who will succeed the three-year president?

Upon the resignation of former Harvard University President Claudine Gay in January 2024, Alan Garber immediately assumed the role of interim president and became the official president seven months later. As a result of a leadership change at Columbia University in March, former acting President Katrina Armstrong was replaced by interim President Claire Shipman.

These examples shed light on what could be next for the University, and with the layer of political polarization affecting institutions like NU, the process could be complex.

When a leader decides to resign from their role as president, NU historically has created a search committee made up of nominated faculty, trustees, staff, students and alumni who seek candidates that embody qualities representative of the University. During this often lengthy and tedious process, the University sometimes names an interim president.

Interim presidents, also known as acting presidents, are temporary leaders that step into the role, until a permanent head is hired and officially takes over. NU’s last interim president was mathematician Thomas F. Holgate in 1916. In recent transitions, resigning presidents have remained in their position until a successor was selected.

In December 2008, economist Morton Schapiro was named NU’s 16th president. Schapiro began his term on September 1, 2009, and following a term marked by athletic achievements and faculty research innovations, Shapiro announced in March 2021 that his tenure would end on Aug. 31, 2022.

Three weeks later, former Board of Trustees Chair J. Landis Martin announced that the University appointed a 36-member Presidential Search Committee to counsel the Board in their decision-making.

Three months later, NU published a presidential position profile, expressing desire for a candidate that can “demonstrate a powerful commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion” and “amplify Northwestern’s global impact.”

In October 2021, economist and former U.S. Secretary of Commerce Rebecca Blank became the first woman to be appointed president of the University in its 174-year history. With roles in the administrations of several former presidents, including Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and George H. W. Bush, Blank was chancellor of the University of Wisconsin–Madison for nine years before heading to Evanston to fill in Schapiro’s shoes.

When Blank was diagnosed with cancer in July 2022, she stepped down as president-elect, and ultimately died in February 2023. Schapiro agreed to stay in his position until a replacement could be found. The committee reunited, this time with 34 members, and recommended Schill for the role.

The Board announced Schill as the 17th president of the University in August 2022, and at the end of the month, Schapiro’s tenure came to an end.

Prior to his time at NU, Schill was the president of the University of Oregon and dean at the University of Chicago.

An infamous football program scandal, a five-day encampment on Deering Meadow and scrutiny from the United States government over reported antisemitism on the Evanston campus were prominent challenges during Schill’s three-year tenure. As Trump’s second administration targeted NU’s federal funding, staff positions were cut and DEI-related websites were altered to adhere to the demands.

With Schill’s resignation, the Board is once again preparing to select a candidate for the interim role, according to a statement issued to The Daily.

For now, students, staff and faculty are awaiting the news of the temporary leader, with many hoping future presidential picks will address hot-button concerns surrounding safety, civil rights and free speech.

