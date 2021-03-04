President Morton Schapiro to conclude tenure in 2022

President Morton Schapiro. Schapiro announced in a Thursday email that he would conclude his tenure as president in August 2022.

After 13 years at Northwestern, University President Morton Schapiro will end his tenure on August 31, 2022, according to a Thursday email.

“It has been my great honor to work alongside our illustrious faculty, staff, students, trustees and alumni during my time here,” he said. “You have inspired me with your passion, dedication and resilience, especially during these most challenging times for our campus, our country and the world.”

University spokesman Jon Yates told the Daily in February that Schapiro’s contract was scheduled to end in 2022, after it was extended in 2014. Schapiro remains a tenured faculty member, Yates said.

Schapiro took office as the University’s 16th president in 2009 after serving as president of Williams College. Prior to that, he was the Dean of the College of Letters, Arts and Sciences at the University of Southern California.

During his time at Northwestern, annual research funding rose 86 percent and Northwestern broke the top 10 ranked universities in the country.

In months leading up to the announcement, Schapiro faced backlash from students and faculty around his response to the Northwestern University Community Not Cops protests. In the daily protests to abolish University Police in the fall, students repeatedly called on Schapiro to resign.

Board of Trustees Chairman J. Landis Martin said Schapiro helped the University grow “by every relevant measure” and that the board will make an announcement in the coming weeks about finding his successor.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

