AlertNU notification issued after ‘unfounded’ call of shots fired in Mudd Library, authorities say

The Evanston Police Department responded to an “unfounded” call of shots fired in Northwestern’s Mudd Library on Friday evening, according to an EPD spokesperson.

The Department of Safety and Security first alerted the community of police activity at Mudd Library through an AlertNU notification Friday at 6:43 p.m. The alert urged recipients to take “precautionary measures” and “await further direction.”

At 6:56 p.m., a second alert reported that police activity had ceased in the area and an all clear had been issued.

An EPD spokesperson told The Daily in an emailed statement that officers responded with University Police to a call of shots fired in a library bathroom around 6:20 p.m.

“The building was checked thoroughly and no evidence of victims were located,” EPD wrote in the statement. “No one inside or outside of Mudd had heard or seen any disturbance or any sounds of gunfire.”

