Football: Projecting 5 breakout players entering 2025 season

Northwestern underwent an expansive offseason overhaul, adding 35 signees and transfers. With the additions, fans have lots of new names to learn ahead of Saturday’s season opener at Tulane.

But new roster additions are not the only players to get excited about. The Wildcats return impact players on both sides of the ball and are counting on continued development throughout the depth chart.

Here are four under-the-radar players and one familiar face who are positioned for breakthrough seasons for coach David Braun’s squad.

Ezomo Oratokhai, Redshirt Freshman Offensive Guard

After stepping onto the field as a true freshman due to injuries along the offensive line, the ’Cats have big expectations for Oratokhai in his first full season as a starter. The redshirt freshman is set to start at left guard this season, and Braun recently praised his aggressive play demeanor.

“(Oratokhai) plays with a little bit of an edge, a little bit of nasty,” Braun told reporters Monday. “(That is) something that you are certainly looking for in an interior offensive lineman in the Big Ten.”

Oratokhai, a three-star recruit in the 2024 class, started two games late last season at left guard against Ohio State and Michigan. He did not allow any sacks over 148 snaps, and according to Pro Football Focus, he allowed just two quarterback pressures.

With experienced starters Caleb Tiernan and Jackson Carsello playing next to Oratokhai at left tackle and center, respectively, Oratokhai is positioned to succeed this year. He should have lots of double-team opportunities to assist in the run game, and after a strong offseason, he is poised to continue his development as a pass protector. Oratokhai is already looking like the next multi-year staple of NU’s offensive line and an early bright spot from its 2024 recruiting class.

Braydon Brus, Redshirt Junior Linebacker

Graduate student Mac Uihlein returns to the linebacker room after an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention season. Still, the ’Cats lost three linebackers that saw significant playing time in 2024. This year’s unit, including a pair of Power Four transfers, entered the offseason with an open competition to become Uihlein’s primary running mate. Brus took the majority of the first-team reps at the team’s open spring practice and never looked back, officially earning the starting weak-side linebacker spot.

Brus has played sparingly during his three years at NU, but has flashed on special teams with two career forced fumbles. Braun has frequently praised Brus this offseason, in particular his explosiveness. While Uihlein will still likely lead the team in tackles as the middle linebacker, Brus will play an every-down role, with his speed being a major factor in coverage.

Defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tim McGarigle, a former All-Big Ten linebacker for the ’Cats, relies heavily on his linebackers to anchor the defense. The team has a strong track record of developing linebackers, including recent standouts Xander Mueller, Bryce Gallagher and Paddy Fisher. Brus now follows in their footsteps and, while he has a tall task replacing Mueller, he should be one of the most exciting ’Cats to watch this season.

Garner Wallace, Graduate Student Safety

NU’s safety room is one of its most experienced groups, as returning redshirt sophomore Damon Walters and redshirt junior Robert Fitzgerald both have starting experience. Fitzgerald primarily played in the slot, with the ’Cats rotating three other safeties in their two-high system. NU lost two-time captain Coco Azema and 2024 All-Big Ten Honorable Mention honoree Devin Turner this offseason, creating an opportunity for Wallace to emerge in a big way.

The 6-foot-4 redshirt senior, who spent the past few seasons backing up Azema, will likely get a chance to play consistent snaps this season. Braun told reporters Monday that Wallace “has been an absolute stud” and said he, Fitzgerald and Walters will all see the field.

Wallace’s height jumps out immediately, allowing him to close out on plays that most safeties cannot make. His size also allows him to move up into the box and make plays against the run. He has had flashes of greatness during his four years in Evanston, including a special teams touchdown against Illinois in 2023. He had a career-high five tackles in the 2024 season finale and his first career pass breakup against Maryland. With consistent playing time, this could be the year Wallace puts it all together and elevates an already experienced position group.

Frank Covey IV, Redshirt Sophomore Wide Receiver

South Dakota State transfer Griffin Wilde is the presumptive number one receiver for NU’s new quarterback, Preston Stone, but things get cloudy after that. Covey IV, a redshirt sophomore, is the most likely player to step into the number two role behind Wilde.

“That room is really unproven, and the thing I love about this group is that they know that,” Braun told reporters Aug. 6. “They wear that, they put the chip on their shoulder.”

The ’Cats return Covey, redshirt sophomore Ricky Ahumaraeze and sophomore Hayden Eligon II as outside receivers. Among those three, Covey has the most experience with ten career catches for 98 yards. He struggled with injuries early in his NU career, but has had a healthy offseason to prepare for this fall.

Covey was on the verge of breaking out in November against Purdue with a 43-yard first half, but a knee injury cut his career day and 2024 season short. A year later, Covey can pick up where he left off as a key cog in the ’Cats’ new-look passing game.

Anto Saka, Redshirt Junior Defensive End

Unlike the first four names on this list, Saka is already a very familiar name around Evanston and the Big Ten. He was an All-Big Ten honorable mention last season and represented the Wildcats at Big Ten Media Days this summer. Saka has shown flashes of brilliance, but has a lot of room to grow to gain national recognition this season.

Despite his reputation as one of the Big Ten’s top returning defensive ends, Saka has never started a game and has only played 392 career defensive snaps. He has been utilized as a situational pass rusher over the past two seasons but is expected to see a full-time starting role in 2025.

Saka added weight this offseason, now up to 255 pounds, to fill out his frame and become an every-down starter. When paired with his explosiveness — his 36.5-inch vertical and 10’ 4” broad jump and speed earned him a spot on The Athletic’s Freaks List — that added weight should allow Saka to become a more reliable run defender. It also raises his ceiling as a power rusher.

Saka has nine career sacks, including 5.5 in 2023. In a full-time role, Saka is in line for a career year and could push for double-digit sacks while topping the conference in advanced pressure stats.

