Local staples to visit, side-quests to complete in Evanston

For students itching to explore their surroundings outside of campus, Chicago is not the only city worth exploring. A quick walk through downtown Evanston and surrounding areas will reward you with cute storefronts, tasty meals and a college town experience to remember. Save this side-quest list for family weekends on the town or free afternoons exploring the city with friends.

D&D Finer Foods: 825 Noyes St.

Just across the street from the Noyes CTA station west of campus, family-owned D&Ds is a grocery store and deli with an adjoining breakfast, sandwich and fast food restaurant. Known for its array of gourmet sandwiches, hot dogs and milkshakes, the 52-year-old institution is a Northwestern weekend classic.

Bennison’s Bakery: 1000 Davis St.

Bennison’s, a storied favorite of The Daily’s Best of Evanston rankings for the past five years, has provided Evanston residents with fresh pastries daily since its establishment in 1938. Famous for their European-style seasonal pastries and specially decorated cookies and cakes, Bennison’s is a safe bet to satisfy any sweet-tooth cravings.

10Q Chicken: 816 Church St.

With affordable prices and quick service, this fried chicken spot is a favorite for NU students and Evanston residents alike. Explore the restaurant’s ample array of sandwiches, wings and bowls on nights off from the dining halls. My personal favorite is the sweet, tangy heat of the Fire Chicken Bowl.

Frida’s Evanston: 618 Church St.

Perhaps one of the city’s most popular brunch spots, Frida’s Mexican-style breakfast and lunch is a hit for when your family comes to town. While it’s challenging to pick between the restaurant’s array of sweet and savory options, I suggest splitting one of each with a friend. My favorite combo is the Chicken Chilaquiles, a Mexican breakfast classic, and the delightfully sweet Crunchy French Toast.

Bookends & Beginnings: 1620 Orrington Ave.

When you need a quick respite from campus yet still want to thrive off academia, a quick trip to Bookends & Beginnings, a cozy, independent bookstore decked out with shelves of multicolored titles, is the perfect solution. While their initial shop sells newer titles, stationery and fun gifts, they also sell used and rare books at their other location down the street — Middles Used Books.

The Lakefill

Just a two-minute walk from Norris University Center, NU’s Lakefill is the iconic setting for student events like Dillo Day and for residents’ everyday walks around town. The Lakefill is the perfect spot to watch the sunset, enjoy picnics and hammocks on sunny days, and take a nature walk between classes. The view of Lake Michigan and the Chicago skyline is spectacular, and reminds me of the campus’ beauty whenever I’m swamped with schoolwork.

Email: [email protected]

X: @Marisa_G_Ech

Related Stories:

— All the coffee shops in Evanston that will mocha your day

— ‘Heavenston’ history lesson: what newcomers should know

— A beginner’s guide to exploring Chicago neighborhoods