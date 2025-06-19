Reel Thoughts: ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ live action soars in retelling of classic with new depth

This article contains spoilers.

Amid a continuous outpouring of live-action remakes with mixed reviews, the live-action remake of “How to Train Your Dragon” stands out as both refreshingly new and authentically loyal to the original. Its retelling of an already beloved piece of cinema could serve as a model for more remakes, seeing as this trend does not seem to be ending any time soon.

Fifteen years after the original “How to Train Your Dragon” initially aired, produced by DreamWorks Animation, Director Dean DeBlois returns to retell the story. The animation received fifteen total Annie Awards — the most prestigious in the animation industry — including Best Animated Feature.

The new movie has already made its mark, earning over $84 million at the box office in the first weekend, surpassing the 2010 animation’s debut.

Filled with laughter, friendship and a masterful score, the animation is a captivating tale of individuality and transformation. The lighthearted franchise holds a powerful message echoed in every frame of the film: embracing empathy and finding strength in understanding, rather than violence. This core tenet is central to the original series, and is reinvigorated in the live action movie.

Like its predecessor, the film follows Hiccup (Mason Thames), an awkward Viking and the chief’s son, who shoots down the elusive Night Fury dragon. Instead of killing it, as all on the Isle of Berk are trained to, he secretly befriends the beast.

While his father and other villagers sail to find the dragons’ nest to end the war between humans and dragons once and for all, Hiccup miraculously wins each round of dragon training with the help of the Night Fury, who he names Toothless.

In a powerful show of resilience, Hiccup tries to show the Berkians the truth about dragons in his final test, but his argument falls on deaf ears.

In the end, Hiccup, Toothless and the other dragon-fighting students come together to defeat the monstrous Red Death, proving to the stubborn village that humans and dragons can coexist peacefully.

The new film carries this plot out with just as much conviction, captivating the audience with mesmerizing visuals, beautiful orchestral scores and compelling acting.

The additional 23 minutes in the remake were well spent, adding small changes that help the characters unfold into nuanced beings that bring new dimensions to the story — so much so that the original film feels more restrained in retrospect.

A particularly memorable sequence is Hiccup’s rise to fame during dragon training, as he draws on insights from bonding with Toothless to unexpectedly take first place. Through a dynamic montage that alternates between his secret interactions with Toothless and his success in the training arena, Hiccup experiences a dramatic shift in his standing in Berk.

The remake draws out this process, inserting additional scenes: late-night talks with Gobber the Belch, extended arena trainings and a deeper bond between Hiccup and Toothless.

Amid these changes are additions to Astrid’s (Nico Parker) backstory. A strong-willed, commanding girl in the original, the remake enhances her emotional depth. Striving to become chief one day, she embarks on this journey defined by her determination to shape her own future.

Another welcome shift is the treatment of the setting. In the original, Berk is just another Viking village, but this reinvented version highlights the island as a coalescence of the best from diverse groups. This added backstory enriches the environment, portraying Berk as not just a community fighting for survival, but a cultural crossroads shaped by resilience in the struggle against the dragons.

Among the distinctive details in the remake is the rejuvenation of Gothi’s (Naomi Wirthner) character, which was significantly expanded. An old cat lady — or rather, dragon lady — with a flock of Terrible Terrors, Gothi’s role evolves into that of a village seer. She offers guidance in deciding the winner of dragon training and affirms the village’s voyage to the dragon’s nest. However, her character’s depth lacks cohesion with the central narrative, feeling more like a curious aside than a meaningful contribution to the plot.

A live-action “How to Train Your Dragon 2” has been confirmed and is expected to be released in 2027. DeBlois has already announced larger changes in the remake. If the next live-action remake follows the same trajectory as this film, these adaptations could prove promising.

It will be exciting to see how DeBlois builds upon his previous work and incorporates more plot lines in the next live-action. Overall, the “How to Train Your Dragon” live-action film stands out in its take on the masterful original animation series.

