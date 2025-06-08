Caamp captivates at Salt Shed on eve of new album release

It just took one chord for the crowd to erupt into applause and cheers when folk band Caamp stepped on to The Salt Shed stage Thursday evening. For the next two and a half hours, the audience was mesmerized by every melody and moment.

The folk band from Ohio features five members and a variety of instruments from the banjo to the cello. Lead vocalist Taylor Meier has a commanding stage presence and signature sound that draws in crowds and leaves the audience screaming and clapping for more.

The band’s show at The Salt Shed marks their fifth stop on their United States tour. The Salt Shed concerts held extra significance as Caamp’s fifth studio album, “Copper Changes Color,” released Friday at midnight in between their two Chicago shows.

“Vagabond,” one of Caamp’s slower songs, was their opener. Despite the mellow tone, the energy was still electric with audience members reciting every word. This song and the crowd’s reaction set the pace for the rest of the concert.

It’s difficult to articulate the unique blend of sound and energy between the band members that oozed through the speakers at this show, but it’s safe to say that the studio versions of Caamp’s music are just a sliver of the magic that this music holds when heard live.

Caamp took the chance to feature and highlight a new track from their album, released just a few hours after the show’s conclusion. “Shade” slowed the pace of the set with its tender balladry, prompting the crowd to lift their phone flashlights high into the air. The venue glowed in soft, swaying lights. It was a quiet, shared moment of connection that felt genuinely heartfelt.

When the set reached its end with Caamp’s most popular song, “By and By,” the crowd matched the volume of the band, belting every single word. The musicians took a bow and exited the stage, only to come back on at the demands of an encore.

Caamp then played a cover of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Have You Ever Seen the Rain?” and finally, at the audience’s request, “All the Debts I Owe.” Each band member was laughing and jumping around. Their playful spirit bled into the crowd.

This is Caamp’s first headline tour since 2023, and with the release of “Copper Changes Color” mid-tour, it’s clear the band is not only celebrating a new era of music and a step forward in popularity, but also deepening their connection with fans, delivering performances that feel both intimate and unforgettable.

As Caamp exited the stage and fans came to terms with the fact that they weren’t coming on for a third encore, I could still hear echoes of “By and By” sung by concertgoers packed through the crowded exit, proof that the night’s magic would linger long after the mics turned off.

Email: [email protected]

X: @DaltonHanna06

Related Stories:

— The Weeknd lifts his mask, embraces a new era in “After Hours, Till Dawn”

— Captured: The Weeknd’s ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ Tour at Soldier Field

— Mee-Ow Band performs at Evanston SPACE, bids farewell to graduating seniors