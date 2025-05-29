Reel Thoughts: ‘Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning’ proves that still, no mission is impossible

This review contains spoilers.

Amid the peril of an artificial intelligence machine threatening to destroy humanity, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise), does the “impossible” — again — in “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning.”

Nearly two years after “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” was released, the “Mission: Impossible” series’ latest installment premiered in theaters May 23 and has moviegoers laughing, stressing and, at times, shedding a tear.

The movie is an incredible must-watch — with action-packed scenes at every turn, from deep-sea dives in abandoned submarines to a perilous two-man fight on airplanes.

Cruise’s acting throughout the entire movie is simple, yet effective. One of the more endearing parts of the movie is the romance between Grace (Hayley Atwell), a fellow agent, and Hunt, providing viewers with a sweeter, more loving side to his character.

Whether you’re a first timer or haven’t watched a “Mission Impossible” film in a while, the movie starts out with a helpful flashback from all the previous “Mission: Impossible” installments: a message from the U.S. President Erika Sloane (Angela Bassett) to Hunt. The suspense in the scene is superb, yet the acting in this scene is even better, from Bassett’s stellar performance as a president facing an apocalypse and the death of civilization — while Cruise prepares for another arduous mission.

Hunt’s first mission is to retrieve a device at the bottom of the North Pacific Ocean in an abandoned Russian submarine, a step closer to defeating the powerful gone-rogue artificial intelligence. The scene is beautifully shot and Cruise’s acting is next-level, as he deals with multiple complications throughout the mission, namely that the submarine is poised to sink further into the ocean. This epic, one-man scene speaks to the power of Cruise’s acting skills as he delivers a nerve-wracking, edge-of-your-seat performance. In the end, he persists.

The climax of the movie occurs in a storage bunker in South Africa where the artificial intelligence is located. Hunt and the movie’s antagonist, Gabriel (Esai Morales), have an incredible faceoff that involves a bomb set to explode in 15 minutes, an airplane fight in the sky above the South African countryside and a moment that makes one believe that maybe this mission is in fact impossible.

But, alas, Hunt wins the battle, saves the world, and stays alive, even after his first parachute catches on fire while he falls from the sky.

This movie has got it all: action, excitement and a thrilling conclusion. With an interesting doomsday plot, excellent actors and compelling cinematography, “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” is a must-watch.

While it’s unclear whether this is the final “Mission: Impossible,” the series’ main message is reiterated once more: No task is impossible with the help of friends.

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

— Reel Thoughts: ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 masterfully blends Buddhist ideology with tragedy

— Reel Thoughts: Season 2 of ‘Severance’ is both ‘mysterious and important’

— Reel Thoughts: “Hell of a Summer” is one hell of a slasher