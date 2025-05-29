Subscribe
Lexa Gates announced as 2025 Philfest headliner by A&O Productions

Daily file photo by Marissa Fernandez
A&O productions held its annual Ball during Spring Quarter with Leon Thomas as headliner.
Alexander Hernandez Gonzalez, Social Media Editor
May 29, 2025

Hip hop and rap artist Lexa Gates was announced as the headliner for A&O Productions’ annual concert, Philfest, on Thursday afternoon.

Born and raised in Queens, New York, Gates — also known as Ivanna Alexandra Martinez — got her start in music at the age of nine when she composed melodies and began to sing. After initially sharing her music on SoundCloud, Gates released her debut album “Order of Events” in 2020.

With tracks like “Stupid” and “Angel,” the artist has solidified a dream-like yet bold rap style that has garnered the attention of hundreds of fans. Notably, in October 2024, Gates released her album “Elite Vessel” and promoted it by locking herself in a glass box in Manhattan’s Union Square for ten hours.

In addition to Gates, Chicago West Side rapper Kaicrewsade and all-female indie/pop rock student band Inertia will be the openers for Philfest. 

Kaicrewsade, born Makhi Miller, seamlessly blends jazz, hip-hop and Southern funk throughout his tracks. Outside of music, the rapper is a community organizer and founder of Kai Poetry Club, which uplifts the voices of Chicago’s youth.

Inertia is composed of guitars, bass and drums and draws inspiration from artists such as Clairo and Mitski. Fresh off of their Dillo Day 2025 performance, the band is ready to bring their soft melodies and energetic edge to NU once again.

Philfest, which is a collaboration with the Associated Student Government Sustainability Committee, is a free event intended for students to decompress and relax before finals week on campus. The event started in 2001 in homage to former NU student Phil Semmer, who died in a car accident while studying abroad.

No tickets are required and doors will open at 4:15 pm at the Lakefill Campfire Pit.

Email: [email protected]

X: @alexbespeakin

