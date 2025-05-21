Six fashion tips for spring formal season

Formal season is upon us. Whether it be for a student club, affinity group, sorority or fraternity, students are likely attending at least one spring formal to celebrate the end of the school year.

But with spring formals come fashion dilemmas. For many students, formal season is the time to show off both at the event and in an Instagram post. If there is any time to do so, now is the time to dress one’s best. Here are some of The Daily’s tips for what to wear this year for your spring formal.

Don’t shy away from florals.

Spring is the season of colorful blooms, so it’s only natural to embrace florals in your spring formal attire. Try a maxi dress with a smaller floral pattern, or make a statement with a dress that has one or two large flowers on the bodice. Hibiscuses, peonies and lilacs are sure to bring your outfit to the next level. Either way, florals fit the occasion, and the dress you purchase can also double as a gorgeous vacation outfit.

Polos are okay!

For all of those who prefer to wear dress shirts and pants — ditch the collared dress shirts that you’d typically wear in Fall or Winter Quarter and opt for a polo. Spring promises warmer weather and whether you’re attending a beach, boat or indoor formal, you don’t want to end up sweaty and gross. Polos are casual, yet formal enough, and are probably more comfortable anyways.

Try patterned dress shirts.

If polos aren’t your style, try a lightly patterned dress shirt. Many options are subtle enough to not be too noticeable but add a bit of flair to the typical collared top. Spring is the time to explore patterns and colors. Even if you prefer to stick to traditional formal attire, a soft grid or geometric print will really tie your outfit together.

A pop of color never hurt anyone.

You had all winter to wear dark colors. Choosing more vibrant or pastel colors is the perfect way to play into a spring theme. Embrace the colorful scenery in your attire, even if you’re not one to usually wear colorful clothing. It’s only right to do so.

Sheer and lace details are in.

A lot of formal or vacation dresses that are currently popular online have sheer and lace details, whether it be as a drapery overlay or to fill in cutouts. These add a unique pizazz to your outfit, making it stand out or feel more distinctive. Even if your dress has a very traditional cut to it, additional detailing will be the cherry on top.

Remember to accessorize.

A formal outfit is nothing without accessories. Aside from the typical necklace, chain, bracelets or rings, there are many accessories in style right now that aren’t necessarily jewelry. If you’re wearing a strapless dress, pair it with a thin, sheer scarf. Match the color of your heels with a useful clutch. Glue some rhinestones in your hair. The beauty’s in the details.

No matter how you look at your formal, the most important things to do are to relax, have fun and celebrate all of this school year’s accomplishments. Even still, looking your best will equate to a good photo session and a fun night out.

Email: [email protected]

X: @mayaw0ng

Related Stories:

— Students scramble to curate Carnival Dillo 2025 outfits

— UNITY Charity Fashion Show celebrates diversity, culture and philanthropy

— 2025 Met Gala celebrates Black style and superb tailoring