Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

SWAN’s Kresgepalooza gives student artists a platform to perform

Stephanie Beresford/The Daily Northwestern
Sundae Brunch performs in the Van Gogh room.
Stephanie Beresford, Reporter
May 14, 2025

Featuring student artists, the fourth annual Kresgepalooza music festival drew an audience of around 100 people throughout Friday night, ranging from parents to professors to friends.

Organized by the Songwriters Association of Northwestern, the theme was “Night at the Museum,” with each room featuring famous works by their namesakes: Georgia O’Keefe, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Hokusai, Andy Warhol and Vincent Van Gogh. Student performers were assigned a room and created sets inspired by their artist. 

It was a night of throwbacks. Covers of “New Kid in Town” by the Eagles and “Sweet Child o’ Mine” by Guns N’ Roses flowed through the hallways to applause that could be heard from Kresge’s entrance. Many artists debuted their own songs.

Medill freshman Naya Yazigi performed with her friend as one of the closers of the night.

“I’m international from Syria, and this is the first time I’ve carried my music outside of my home,” Yazigi said. “It just felt like a declaration of, ‘Hey, I’m an artist.’” 

Weinberg freshman Kate Acheampong performed her own songs. She said she’s always had a deep interest in music and joined SWAN during her first quarter on campus.

“I’ve been writing music for the past five years, and I’ve really only performed in front of my close friends and family,” Acheampong said. “I figured it was a good opportunity for me to finally make my dreams come true.”

For SWAN, those words alone make the night a success, said Weinberg sophomore Vanya Saksena, the club’s secretary. Sakensa added the event aimed to foster an environment in which people feel comfortable taking their own risks. 

“It’s a barrier-free organization that supports people who want to create original music or perform in a way that’s more low stakes,” Saksenav said.

She also lauded the way that the club brings people together. 

Saksena majors in economics and global health, and she celebrated how many members don’t have majors relating to SWAN’s work because it shows how the show represents students from across disciplines.

“I think it really captures how well-rounded a lot of Northwestern students are,” Saksena said.

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

Captured: Kresgepalooza 2023: Songwriters host harmonious house party in Kresge

SWAN creates a space for developing NU musicians at Battle of the Bands

SWAN travels around the world for third annual Kresgepalooza

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
A woman wearing a rose in her hair surrounded by orchids with pink cursive text stating “Sincerely.”
Liner Notes: Kali Uchis’ ‘Sincerely,’ explores love and grief
The eight musicians of the Newberry Consort play their instruments.
Newberry Consort pays respect to music from the Ottoman Empire with ‘In the Realm of Osman’
Briston Maroney, Swae Lee, and Maude Latour stand out as some notable recent Dillo Day performers whose popularity has grown significantly in recent years.
By The Numbers: 53 years of Dillo Day performers and their careers
Different outfits on models for Dillo Day.
Students scramble to curate Carnival Dillo 2025 outfits
Two dancers stand in front of a light pink background.
Northwestern Dance Program classes offer approachable entry-level introduction to dance
Gabby on stage with red lighting in Jesus Christ Superstar performance
Gabby Gutierrez reclaims her artistic agency after Broadway child industry experience
More in Latest Stories
Junior outfielder Jack Lausch walks off the field during Northwestern’s 12-4 victory over Valparaiso. Lausch went 4-for-4 at the plate, including a home run and a double. Lausch went 4-for-4 at the plate, including a home run and a double.
Baseball: Lausch’s perfect day at the plate leads Northwestern to victory in final home game
A woman wearing a black and red dress and a hijab stands in the hallway of a stone building.
Federal judge allows discrimination count to proceed in Palestinian alum’s lawsuit against Pritzker deans
A headshot of a woman.
NU alum announces campaign for U.S. House of Representatives
Fourth Wall: American democracy needs its own conclave
Fourth Wall: American democracy needs its own conclave
Coach Kate Drohan smiles during a game earlier this season. Drohan is making her 18th NCAA Tournament appearance in 23 seasons at the helm.
Softball: Pachuta: Drohan has the right recipe for postseason success
An illustration of a purple SOA passport booklet lies in the foreground. In the background is a photo of downtown Chicago and a photo of students at an Art Institute SOA event.
SOA Passport Program helps Northwestern students explore Chicago with free experiences
More in Music
Rauw Alejandro performed at the United Center Friday for the Cosa Nuestra World Tour.
Rauw Alejandro brings telenovela theatrics to United Center
Mayfest announced this year's Dillo Day headliner Natasha Bedingfield on Thursday.
Students express mixed feelings about Dillo Day headliner Natasha Bedingfield
Three students cheer in front of a blue sky.
Natasha Bedingfield announced as Dillo Day headliner
Stella Cole (Communication ‘21) performs at Park West in Chicago on April 30 as part of her recent U.S. tour.
From TikTok to Birdland, NU alum Stella Cole swings into spotlight with timeless tunes
Lorde debuted in 2013 at the young age of 16. At 28 years old, she is now releasing her fourth album.
Liner Notes: “What Was That” signals the start of Lorde summer
A crowd of multiple students cheer in front of a blue sky.
Electronic musician nimino announced as Dillo Day 2025 festival opener