SWAN’s Kresgepalooza gives student artists a platform to perform

Featuring student artists, the fourth annual Kresgepalooza music festival drew an audience of around 100 people throughout Friday night, ranging from parents to professors to friends.

Organized by the Songwriters Association of Northwestern, the theme was “Night at the Museum,” with each room featuring famous works by their namesakes: Georgia O’Keefe, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Hokusai, Andy Warhol and Vincent Van Gogh. Student performers were assigned a room and created sets inspired by their artist.

It was a night of throwbacks. Covers of “New Kid in Town” by the Eagles and “Sweet Child o’ Mine” by Guns N’ Roses flowed through the hallways to applause that could be heard from Kresge’s entrance. Many artists debuted their own songs.

Medill freshman Naya Yazigi performed with her friend as one of the closers of the night.

“I’m international from Syria, and this is the first time I’ve carried my music outside of my home,” Yazigi said. “It just felt like a declaration of, ‘Hey, I’m an artist.’”

Weinberg freshman Kate Acheampong performed her own songs. She said she’s always had a deep interest in music and joined SWAN during her first quarter on campus.

“I’ve been writing music for the past five years, and I’ve really only performed in front of my close friends and family,” Acheampong said. “I figured it was a good opportunity for me to finally make my dreams come true.”

For SWAN, those words alone make the night a success, said Weinberg sophomore Vanya Saksena, the club’s secretary. Sakensa added the event aimed to foster an environment in which people feel comfortable taking their own risks.

“It’s a barrier-free organization that supports people who want to create original music or perform in a way that’s more low stakes,” Saksenav said.

She also lauded the way that the club brings people together.

Saksena majors in economics and global health, and she celebrated how many members don’t have majors relating to SWAN’s work because it shows how the show represents students from across disciplines.

“I think it really captures how well-rounded a lot of Northwestern students are,” Saksena said.

