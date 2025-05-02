BridgeUSA debate sparks sharp divides over education, trade, immigration

Divided by party lines but united by civil discourse, Northwestern’s College Democrats and College Republicans faced off in a fiery showdown in Harris Hall Thursday evening.

The event was the second annual BridgeUSA at NU debate between the two groups. Weinberg sophomore Henry Fleck served as the debate’s moderator.

The debate was structured around three distinct topics — education, tariffs and trade, and immigration — and featured three students from each side of the aisle, with one student per political party assigned to each topic.

For each topic, debaters provided opening statements and closing remarks. Fleck asked three questions addressed to both speakers and then opened the floor for audience questions.

Education

During the first portion, debaters Weinberg and SESP sophomore Juniper Shelley from NU College Democrats and McCormick junior Caleb Nunes from NU College Republicans went head-to-head on the topic of education.

Both acknowledged shortcomings of the United States education system, but their visions sharply diverged on the topic of affirmative action.

“I understand the liberal tendency to look for a public policy solution to every single problem we experience in our country,” Nunes said. “There’s really not much externally the government can do to achieve minority student outcomes.”

Nunes claimed Black students have “underperformed,” citing a 2007 government report about elite law schools. Nunes argued universities should not attempt to diversify their student bodies by accepting students with lower SAT or ACT scores.

But Shelley said the reason those SAT scores are lower is not because of a lack of ability to succeed, but because of systemic racism and discrimination against students of color.

Shelley said she observed a “really positive change” in education since many universities became test-optional in the last five years.

“What you’re reacting to is that colleges have changed what they’re looking for,” Shelley said, speaking to Nunes. “They’re beginning to look for life experience and diversity of viewpoint instead of SAT scores.”

Shelley pointed to NU’s mission statement and the inclusion of the phrase “diverse academic environment.” She said that to her, this includes diversity of the student body, something she actively looked for when choosing NU as a school.

Despite disagreements, both debaters agreed that the education system is imperfect and social inequality impacts incoming college students in terms of the skills they are able to build through high school.

“I think we need to reform our affirmative action processes, because the point of affirmative action is to put everyone equal, not to over-favor someone,” Shelley said.

Tariffs and trade

Weinberg junior and College Democrats President Adam Durr faced Weinberg sophomore and College Republicans Vice President Clark Hanlon, addressing tariffs and trade.

The two shared concerns about long-term economic stability and protecting U.S. interests, but diverged on President Donald Trump’s approaches to tariff implementation and international diplomacy.

Durr said while there is a need to restructure trade agreements that hurt domestic workers, the international market is a “technological triumph,” reaffirming the need for global trade. He added that tariffs can hurt domestic consumers because they are a regressive form of taxation.

“I’m not opposed to all tariffs. I’m completely, 100% opposed to all stupid tariffs,” Durr said. “My problem with this tariff policy is that it is now likely to send the U.S. into a recession.”

Durr pointed to the recent fluctuations of the stock market, a topic several audience members said they are concerned about in their questions to the speakers.

Hanlon however, backed the use of consistent, case-specific tariffs to shield U.S. industries and protect national security.

“Rather than being a believer in this very nebulous international sphere, I’m a believer in American prosperity,” Hanlon said.

Hanlon argued that Trump’s tariffs on Canada and Mexico, which were recently paused, may cause short-term disruptions but are worth the long-term gains.

He also critiqued certain aspects of globalization, especially when in relation to economic rivals like China.

However, Durr said free trade would help “level the playing field” and foster fairer trade agreements on U.S. terms.

Immigration

In the final round of the debate, Weinberg junior Luca Casler-Bustamante and Medill junior Milan Afshar clashed over the cultural and economic impact of current U.S. immigration policy.

The two offered starkly contrasting visions: On behalf of the College Republicans, Casler-Bustamante called for a dramatic reduction in both legal and illegal immigration, while Afshar, speaking for the College Democrats, argued that immigrants are essential to America’s economy, values and future.

“We have the moral obligation to be merciful and hospitable towards those less fortunate, but we are not an economic zone to be taken advantage of by people who do not respect our laws,” Casler-Bustamante said.

Casler-Bustamante said undocumented immigrants should face due process and be deported, given that “they have committed their crime by entering illegally.”

However, Casler-Bustamante also said U.S. corporations “exploit” immigrants for their own benefit.

“You have people in this country who have been here for half their lives or more and still cannot speak the language,” Casler-Bustamante said. “We are told that opposing mass immigration is cruel, but what’s cruel is flooding a country with people we cannot absorb.”

In response, Afshar cited immigrants’ contribution to a $7 billion economic boost since 2024.

He also criticized policymaking and rhetoric that “incites fear.” He pointed to Trump referring to immigrants as “criminals,” which pits people against each other, he said.

Afshar said immigration policy should reflect the country’s founding ideals — not just economic calculations.

“America, to me, is immigration,” Afshar said. “America’s founded on the principle of immigration.”

