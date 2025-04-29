Charli XCX isn’t done with ‘Brat,’ and neither is Chicago

“Brat” isn’t dead. At least, that’s what Charli XCX says.

In an attempt to keep her most recent — and likely most popular — era of music alive, the electropop singer-songwriter is on the second tour of her latest musical movement, following her Sweat Tour with singer Troye Sivan. She brought her sixth album “Brat,” an ode to the messy, pouty and unapologetic party girl, to Chicago’s Allstate Arena Monday.

Released in June, “Brat” quickly exploded into a cultural obsession. The album was endlessly chopped into viral soundbites on social media, discussed in political spheres for its influence on former Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign and celebrated for reigniting Y2K fashion. “Brat” became more than music — it became a lifestyle.

Despite signs of public burnout from the cultural overwhelm of “Brat summer,” Charli’s tour proves that the era isn’t over. If anything, it solidifies the singer’s status as a pop icon and showcases the longevity of her brand.

Charli’s solo, on-stage rager keeps “Brat” from feeling tired. Her contagious party girl energy and commanding stage presence make her star power almost tangible.

The Brat Arena Tour is everything we hoped for last summer when “Brat” was at its peak: It’s fun, powerful and a little bit messy.

No one in the crowd seemed to care that we’re almost a year past Brat summer because Charli doesn’t either. She stomped across the stage without background dancers, letting moody lighting, a strong beat and the undeniably iconic frenzy of hyperpop carry the night.

From the moment Charli stepped on stage to her song “365,” the audience followed her every step, cheering to her spontaneous dance moves and singing along to every word.

As Charli traversed through “Brat,” the show only gained momentum. Tracks such as “Guess” featuring Billie Eilish, “Girl so confusing” featuring Lorde and “Club classics” earned roaring enthusiasm. Strobe lights and pounding bass turned the venue into a euphoric, sweaty dance floor.

Charli wasn’t dragged down by a microphone malfunction or her obvious exhaustion from the relentless setlist. Instead, these imperfections seemed to fuel her. Her unapologetic approach is what causes fans to fall in love with Charli XCX, allowing her to liberally use autotune and gain respect — rather than lose it.

This respect was evident throughout the night as the artist struck a delicate balance between being one with the crowd and rising above it.

Charli spent parts of the performance dancing under the stage, visible only on the stadium’s big screens, but on the same floor as the audience. These moments, accompanied by careless dance moves that can only be mastered in a packed club, signaled that Charli XCX, at her core, is just a girl who wants to party.

At other times, the singer literally rose above the crowd, performing songs, such as “Apple,” on the stage’s lighting rig. In combination with her chaotic energy, her command over the room made her presence magnetic.

But, the magic of Brat — the album, the tour, the lifestyle, the mindset — isn’t hers alone.

The perfect storm of Charli XCX was not possible without the crowd’s cooperation. While she danced as if no one was watching, her hunger for the audience’s energy was palpable. Charli has been rumored to criticize quiet crowds, and Monday’s show made it clear: The crowd’s enthusiasm is the backbone of her aura.

This symbiotic relationship between performer and fans is what makes this tour feel electric. It’s also what keeps “Brat” alive.

At the end of the show, Charli teased a return of “Brat summer” this year, potentially hinting at new music. For the era to continue, both Charli and her fans have to want it. And from where I was standing Monday night, they absolutely do.

Email: [email protected]

X: @emilymlichty

Related Stories:

— Performers battle with beats and ballads for chance to play at Dillo Day

— Chicago-based indie band Slow Pulp announced as Dillo Day mainstage performer

— Liner Notes: Addison Rae remains almost interesting, still unimpressive in debut album rollout