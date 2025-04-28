Subscribe
Refresh unmasks in 9th annual spring show ‘Masquerade’

Cecilia Luce/The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern’s Refresh Dance Crew performed their annual Spring Show on Friday and Saturday.
Zoya Khan, Reporter
April 28, 2025

Refresh Dance Crew performed its ninth annual spring show, “Masquerade,” in Ryan Auditorium this weekend.

Hundreds of audience members attended over the course of three performances. The masquerade-themed showcase featured more than 70 undergraduate students with a diverse 26-song setlist.

The team, which was founded in 2005, rehearses year-round to prepare for their annual show.

The show’s five sets each featured three songs, with four interludes to shift between sets and four freestyle sections. Accompanying each new segment was a transition video Refresh members filmed in the Graduate Evanston, a historical setting inspired by classic opulent architecture to match the show’s theme.

 

Photo_2
Cecilia Luce/The Daily Northwestern
Some dancers performed solos from a variety of genres.

Weinberg junior Olivia Kieffer, Refresh’s design and branding chair, said the group explored multiple themes, such as summer and seasons, but ultimately landed on “Masquerade.”

“We liked the idea of having this mysterious, cool and classy vibe coming together, and we felt like this theme would be good for a photoshoot,” Keiffer said.

Kieffer, who choreographed a dance to Lorde’s “Ribs,” said although members decided the theme at the start of Spring Quarter, the show brought in dances from previous quarters.

The featured songs varied between contemporary, hip-hop and modern pop, such as Ariana Grande’s “bloodline,” Major Lazer’s “Cold Water” and Tyla‘s “Art.”

The freestyle sections featured five to seven performers improvising dances. These segments sparked much applause from the audience, particularly “Femme” and “Hard-Hitting.”

McCormick freshman Kris Ni, who joined Refresh during Winter Quarter, co-choreographed “Finesse” by Bruno Mars.

“This was my first time choreographing,” Ni said. “It’s a fun process, and everyone’s been so supportive and helpful. I’ve been very excited to explore, and I think we’re giving really good energy.”

Following a 10 minute intermission, guest performers K-Dance and Reflections Repertory Company took to the stage during the Friday show and Saturday’s first show, respectively. 

During the second Saturday show intermission, Refresh invited members of the audience to join the crew onstage and improvise short dances. All-female student dance team Deeva then performed, concluding the weekend’s guest cast.

McCormick sophomore Chisa Yan said she was nervous upon joining Refresh last fall, but now loves the group’s welcoming atmosphere.

“Even during tech week, when running through the entire show, people are really supportive and here for one another, which I think creates a very healthy atmosphere,” Yan said.

The show concluded with “Mask Off” by Future, with the dancers separated by class year, followed by a special Pitbull-themed piece involving 16 graduating seniors, who donned dress shirts, fake mustaches and bald caps. 

Second-year computer science graduate student Kathryn Zhu attended Friday’s performance after seeing promotions on Instagram.

“Especially for the hip-hop dance, everyone had a lot of energy and the atmosphere from the audience was crazy,” Zhu said. “I can definitely see how much effort they put behind the scenes.”

Email: [email protected]

