A dozen Northwestern staff members’ titles changed to exclude DEI across undergraduate, graduate schools

At least a dozen Northwestern staff members’ titles across both undergraduate and graduate schools were changed to exclude references to diversity, equity and inclusion, an analysis by The Daily found.

The Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications removed references to DEI from at least one title. Robert Brown, originally listed as the director of diversity, equality, inclusion and outreach, is now listed as the director of learning and organizational strategy.

Sheehan Fisher, who previously held the title of associate dean for diversity and inclusion for The Graduate School, is now associate dean of graduate and postdoctoral success.

The Department of Diversity and Inclusion at The Graduate School now appears to be the Department of Graduate and Postdoctoral Success. Six other staff members’ titles who worked in the Department of Diversity and Inclusion and now work in the Department of Graduate and Postdoctoral Success had their titles shortened to omit references to diversity and inclusion.

Within the Feinberg School of Medicine, The Daily found three instances in which titles were changed to avoid diversity and inclusion terminology.

Clyde W. Yancy, vice dean for health equity, was previously the vice dean for diversity and inclusion. Associate Dean for Health Equity and Student Support John E. Franklin previously held the title of associate dean for diversity, inclusion and student support. Executive Director of Health Equity Initiatives Tameka Brannon was previously listed as the director of diversity and inclusion.

Associate Dean Samantha Woo of the NU Pritzker School of Law used to be the associate dean of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Six McCormick School of Engineering and Applied Science faculty members used to have their staff profiles listed on a now-removed page of DEI leadership. All of their profiles are still on McCormick’s website but The Daily was unable to verify that their titles were changed.

Profiles for five staff members in the Office of Institutional Diversity and Inclusion now redirect to a web page titled “Community and Belonging at Northwestern.” The page states that NU is “currently reviewing its policies and programs to ensure we meet all federal and state laws and requirements.”

In a statement to The Daily, a University spokesperson said that NU “is evolving its positions, policies and programs to ensure we meet all federal and state law requirements.”

“We are committed to ensuring that students, faculty and staff enjoy a community that is welcoming to all,” a University spokesperson said.

