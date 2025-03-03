Office for Research follows other Northwestern websites in taking down DEI page

The Office for Research has followed other Northwestern undergraduate and graduate schools, as well as support sites, in taking down its diversity, equity and inclusion web page following President Donald Trump’s January executive orders to put an end to DEI initiatives.

Though a federal judge largely blocked this order Feb. 21, universities across the country feared the risk of losing federal funding should they not comply with the direction, due to a threat from the Department of Education in a Feb. 14 letter to university leaders.

“Institutions that fail to comply with federal civil rights law may, consistent with applicable law, face potential loss of federal funding. Anyone who believes that a covered entity has unlawfully discriminated may file a complaint with (the Office of Civil Rights),” the letter read.

The OR site used to house a “Research DEI” page with tabs like “Resources,” “DEI Advocate Award,” “DEI Council” and “Events,” as well as an “About” page, which detailed OR’s motivation for championing DEI efforts, their DEI strategy and metrics relating to DEI research.

“Office for Research excels and exemplifies staff commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, belonging, justice and beyond,” the now-deleted Research DEI site read. “By committing resources and staff, OR has demonstrated a firm belief in the practice and execution in these efforts which will be met through a multi-pronged approach.”

Now, users who click on the Research DEI page are directed to the OR’s homepage, which includes statements about the mission of the OR, their research priorities and an update about federal research funding, after executive orders called this funding into question.

