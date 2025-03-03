Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Office for Research follows other Northwestern websites in taking down DEI page

Daily file photo by Evan Robinson-Johnson
The Office for Research has joined other undergraduate and graduate schools, as well as campus groups, in wiping DEI-related content from their websites.
Leah Schroeder, Campus Editor
March 3, 2025

The Office for Research has followed other Northwestern undergraduate and graduate schools, as well as support sites, in taking down its diversity, equity and inclusion web page following President Donald Trump’s January executive orders to put an end to DEI initiatives.

Though a federal judge largely blocked this order Feb. 21, universities across the country feared the risk of losing federal funding should they not comply with the direction, due to a threat from the Department of Education in a Feb. 14 letter to university leaders. 

“Institutions that fail to comply with federal civil rights law may, consistent with applicable law, face potential loss of federal funding. Anyone who believes that a covered entity has unlawfully discriminated may file a complaint with (the Office of Civil Rights),” the letter read.

The OR site used to house a “Research DEI” page with tabs like “Resources,” “DEI Advocate Award,” “DEI Council” and “Events,” as well as an “About” page, which detailed OR’s motivation for championing DEI efforts, their DEI strategy and metrics relating to DEI research. 

“Office for Research excels and exemplifies staff commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, belonging, justice and beyond,” the now-deleted Research DEI site read. “By committing resources and staff, OR has demonstrated a firm belief in the practice and execution in these efforts which will be met through a multi-pronged approach.”

Now, users who click on the Research DEI page are directed to the OR’s homepage, which includes statements about the mission of the OR, their research priorities and an update about federal research funding, after executive orders called this funding into question.

Email: [email protected] 

X: @lmschroeder_

Related Stories:

NU’s Office of Civil Rights eliminates DEI programs from website

Medill, Bienen join NU schools in striking out DEI web pages

Three Northwestern schools take down DEI sections on their web pages

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Campus
Daniel W. Linna Jr. supports the AI Task Force in establishing Illinois’ pro-AI policy stance within the courts.
Pritzker Lecturer Daniel W. Linna Jr. joins Illinois Supreme Court AI Task Force
Applicants have to be nominated by their departments to be considered for the competition.
Computing Research Association honors four NU students for undergraduate research
Meal plans offer students dining hall access, dining dollars and meal exchanges for a fixed price.
By the Numbers: What your meal plan offerings cost
NU’s Feinberg School of Medicine was the first to show signs of falling in line with Trump’s executive order.
The Daily Explains: How Northwestern has responded to Trump’s anti-DEI orders
SMC members pose around the Lombardi Trophy.
NU’s Sport Management Club takes on the NFL Combine
Regular Decision admissions results for Northwestern’s Class of 2029 will be released in late March.
From 34% to 7%: Six takeaways from Northwestern admissions data since 2000