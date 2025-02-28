Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Lovers & Madmen promises a killer show with ‘Assassins’

Barbara Bomfim/The Daily Northwestern
“Assassins” has shows Friday at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the Norris University Center McCormick Auditorium.
Barbara Bomfim, Reporter
February 28, 2025

Lovers & Madmen brings America’s most infamous criminals to life this weekend with “Assassins.” The Tony Award-winning musical chronicles the story behind America’s presidential assassins and their violent pursuit of the American dream with humor and darkness.

“Assassins” transcends multiple historical time periods, transporting the audience to a world where four successful and five would-be presidential assassins meet and inspire each others’ criminal acts.

Communication senior and director Leo Kurland said he wanted to contrast the way the assassins are remembered in a “mythologized way” with the haunting reality of the historical events.

To do so, Kurland combined comedy and drama by representing each assassinated president with a hand-puppet, setting certain scenes in a carnival and directing the actors to break the fourth wall, he said.

Communication and Bienen freshman Paddy May plays John Wilkes Booth, who assassinated President Abraham Lincoln.

May said he is a “huge history nerd.” To prepare for the role, he completed extensive research on Booth’s life, developed strategies to embody the emotionally-heavy role and grew out a mustache to look like Booth, he said.

“I really enjoyed pushing myself,” May said. “It’s been difficult, and it’s been challenging, but I’ve really enjoyed being able to have that experience.”

The musical also challenged Communication senior Tallulah Nouss, who plays the man who attempted to assassinate then-President-elect Franklin D. Roosevelt, Giuseppe Zangara.

Nouss said it was a fun challenge to learn some Italian, perfect her Italian accent and bring comedy with the big physicality of the character. Even though Zangara is characterized as comedic relief in the show, Nouss said she wanted to do justice to the incurable abdominal pain he endured throughout his lifetime.

“A lot of his character comes from a real place of anger, pain and frustration,” Nouss said. “I wanted to make sure (my portrayal) wasn’t coming off as ingenuine or kind of like a cartoon character of Zangara.”

Communication senior and “Assassins” costume designer Sam Hernández took inspiration from the assassins’ mugshots to bring these criminals to life on stage, she said.

Hernández added that she wanted to create a “crazy liminal Americana” by infusing red, white and blue into the costumes. Each assassin wears a red piece of clothing because it “ties them all together in this bloodshed that unifies them.”

“This is an American story,” Hernández said. “It’s not an American nightmare, it’s an American reality.”

Although the musical confronts uncomfortable historical truths, Kurland said the audience is bound to have a “good time.”

“(The show) is just an opportunity to make people laugh and have fun,” he said. “The actors in the show are amazing performers. They’re super funny and such talented dancers and singers and performers and actors.”

“Assassins” will perform Friday at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the Norris University Center McCormick Auditorium.

Email: [email protected]

X: @barbarabom0203

Related Stories:

The Waa-Mu Show to return with four musicals among other changes to NU’s longest theatrical tradition 

Purple Crayon Players’ ‘Frog and Toad’ promises to be a ribbiting good time

Punk rock and puppets: WAVE productions’ modern take on ‘Beowulf’

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Girl stands in front of the rock reading information from a card
Endurance performance at The Rock draws attention to immigrant, international student challenges
The Treblemakers pose together in all-black attire.
Treblemakers preview Singapore tour with winter concert ‘Senator, I’m Singaporean’
A bassist smiles at her bandmate.
Student indie band Inertia performs first concert for friends and fans
Actors sing on stage under purple undertones with the words, “The Waa-Mu Show.”
The Waa-Mu Show to return with four musicals among other changes to NU’s longest theatrical tradition
A person dramatically raises their arms, wearing a fur coat and crown of flowers.
Wirtz’s ‘February House’ brings 1940s Brooklyn bohemian brownstone to life
R.F. Kuang, wearing a light green button-up shirt, answers a question from Prof. Michelle Huang
Author R. F. Kuang talks writing, inspirations with NU AASP
More in Latest Stories
From left, Candance Chow, Kerry Mundy, Ald. Tom Suffredin (6th) and Parielle Davis attended a joint 6th and 7th ward candidates forum Thursday.
6th, 7th Ward candidates go deep on details, spare barbs during forum
NCA also removed its Anti-Discrimination Statement from its main page menu.
Northwestern Career Advancement gets rid of nearly all identity-related resources in response to executive orders
Rocio Mancera makes gorditas for her small business La Puerta de Oro del Bajío Celaya, serving customers at events through Evanston Latinos’ community kitchen pilot program La Cocina.
Evanston Latinos community kitchen empowers entrepreneurs, kickstarts businesses
Everything Evanston: The buzz around rusty patched bumble bees
Everything Evanston: The buzz around rusty patched bumble bees
Stanley fielded questions from the audience after the event.
“Precarious Eating” lecture discusses intersection of consumption and environmentalism
SESP Prof. Sepehr Vakil is one of two hosts of the podcast “A Professor and Comedian Walk Into a Bar,” which launched July 2024.
SESP professor’s podcast collaboration bridges academia and comedy
More in Theatre
Before starring in “Macbeth,” Prof. Craig Duff was part of the play “Measure for Measure” with the Olde School Shakespeare Collective.
Q&A: Emmy Award-winning Prof. Craig Duff brings journalism skills to Chicago theatre scene with ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’
Woman holding a toy horse head on a wooden stick sings to the audience
Punk rock and puppets: WAVE productions’ modern take on ‘Beowulf’
Two people stand onstage under purple lighting.
Purple Crayon Players’ ‘Frog and Toad’ promises to be a ribbiting good time
Two people embrace as an actress on a couch watches from behind them.
Wirtz Center’s Student Performance Project ‘No Exit’ gives depressing but enthralling look at hell
Four student actors sit in chairs positioned to look like a makeshift car and read the play off of their scripts.
Annual Vertigo Productions series showcases three student-written plays
Performer photographs an individual dressed as a museum guard.
Wirtz Center’s ‘Museum’ shows the range of humanity but gets lost in absurdity