Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Punk rock and puppets: WAVE productions’ modern take on ‘Beowulf’

Sophie Lewis/The Daily Northwestern
“Beowulf: A Thousand Years of Baggage” has shows Friday and Saturday in the Norris University Center Louis Room at 6:30 and 9:30 p.m.
Sophie Lewis, Reporter
February 21, 2025

WAVE productions’ “Beowulf: A Thousand Years of Baggage” modernizes an ancient story for today’s audience with a unique twist: puppets. 

Written sometime between 650 and 1000 C.E., “Beowulf” is the oldest epic poem in English. It depicts a swamp monster, Grendel, terrorizing a kingdom until Beowulf, a prince of The Geats, comes to the rescue. 

The musical adaptation, created by Jason Craig and Dave Malloy, translated the Old English into modern dialect and catchy ballads, transforming the ancient legend into a contemporary rock show. 

Communication senior and Director Ethan Karas said the puppetry is an element that makes this production stand out. These dynamic props often appear on Broadway, but shows put on by the Student Theatre Coalition rarely have the budget for these specialized props. However, Communication junior Liam Jeninga, the puppet designer, and his team got creative to work around budgetary constraints.

In order to accurately portray the mythical monsters in this show, Jeninga engineered six original puppets, including 4-foot-tall humanoids and a 3.5-foot-long mechanical hand. He used a range of materials, including PVC pipes, screws, rubber bands and even copies of The Daily Northwestern newspapers.

Without puppets, the magic would be lost, Jeninga explained.

“If a puppet comes out, it’s a statement unto itself, and you know some crazy things can happen,” Jeninga said. “The rules for puppets don’t quite follow the rules for us.”

Jeninga said taking “Puppetry History and Performance” with Communication Prof. Dassia Posner sparked his interest in the art form. In terms of puppet assembly, he said that he is entirely self taught, using YouTube tutorials and trial and error to bring his designs to life.

The costumes, designed by Communication sophomore Ellsworth Sullivan add a grunge, contemporary feel to the production, Sullivan said.

Inspired by Chappell Roan’s Hangout Festival outfit, mixing bedazzled football pads and old school boxing shoes, Sullivan strived to combine and juxtapose different aesthetics, she said.

“It’s kind of like punk rock meets roller derby meets football meets (drag),” Sullivan said. 

Beowulf represents the embodiment of strength and masculinity and required a physically large, imposing costume, Sullivan said.

The musical as a whole comments on toxic masculinity leading to needless violence, which Karas said is particularly relevant to today’s world. 

“It’s interesting because we pitched it back in Spring Quarter of last year, so it’s definitely aged nicely,” said Karas. “I wish it didn’t.”

To emphasize and encourage discourse about the show’s themes, Karas added an immersive component: Audience members can be seated at the mead hall table where the musical is set.

Throughout the show, the cast can interact with the spectators by handing them props and speaking directly to them.

“I feel grateful that we have had such a wonderful team of designers and collaborators since the beginning that have all worked together to try to define what this world is and what it could be,” Karas said.

“Beowulf: A Thousand Years of Baggage” has shows Friday and Saturday in the Norris University Center Louis Room at 6:30 and 9:30 p.m.

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

Jewish Theatre Ensemble’s ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ dazzles with music, wows any crowd

‘Bonnie & Clyde’ takes audiences back in time while sparking reflection on the present

WAVE’s ‘Birthday Candles’ play creates rich emotional journey

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Art piece on wall exploring the destructive qualities of fire.
Block exhibition Woven Being: Art for Zhegagoynak/Chicagoland highlights Indigenous artists
Eight TVs with rainbow static accompanies text reading “The Lumineers: Automatic.”
Liner Notes: The Lumineers’ ‘Automatic’ delivers folk-pop perfection with classic sounds but new themes
Two people stand onstage under purple lighting.
Purple Crayon Players’ ‘Frog and Toad’ promises to be a ribbiting good time
Panang curry in a white bowl, rice bowl, and rectangular plate of rice on a wooden table.
Open Tab: Samila Thai Fusion Cuisine serves authentic, cheap bites at Coffee Lab
A lit up marquee displays the word carnival over a ferris wheel background.
Come one, come all: Carnival Dillo announced as theme of the 53rd Dillo Day
Many dancers' backlit silhouettes contrast against a red-lit backdrop.
NU’s Reflections Repertory Company performs debut ballet show ‘Sparks Fly’
More in Theatre
Two people embrace as an actress on a couch watches from behind them.
Wirtz Center’s Student Performance Project ‘No Exit’ gives depressing but enthralling look at hell
Four student actors sit in chairs positioned to look like a makeshift car and read the play off of their scripts.
Annual Vertigo Productions series showcases three student-written plays
Performer photographs an individual dressed as a museum guard.
Wirtz Center’s ‘Museum’ shows the range of humanity but gets lost in absurdity
Actor looks up and screams while on a cross
Jewish Theatre Ensemble’s ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ dazzles with music, wows any crowd
Communication senior Sofi Pascua and Communication junior Oliver Tam maintained impeccable chemistry as Cinderella and Prince Topher, respectively.
Dolphin Show’s ‘Cinderella’ is the fairytale escape we all need
Seven people surround another cast member, who wears a denim jumper and holds a piece of paper in the air as they sing.
By the numbers: Splashing through the history of The Dolphin Show
More in Uncategorized
Senior outfielder Preston Knott takes a swing in a game last season.
What to watch for: Northwestern looks to build off a strong start to the season
2/11/25 - Weekly Crossword: Daily Northwestern? More like Daily Gaming
Photographs on the wall of Evanston Art Center.
Evanston Art Center’s “The Four Virtues: Wonder” explores Afro-American diaspora, experience of Black men and boys
The Weekly: Envision Evanston 2045 chronicle, Trump travel ban
The Weekly: Envision Evanston 2045 chronicle, Trump travel ban
The Weekly: Envision Evanston 2045 reactions, Early Decision results, Dolphin Show
The Weekly: Envision Evanston 2045 reactions, Early Decision results, Dolphin Show