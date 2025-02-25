Treblemakers preview Singapore tour with winter concert ‘Senator, I’m Singaporean’

The Treblemakers’ winter concert “Senator, I’m Singaporean” takes the stage this weekend, kicking off the countdown to the group’s upcoming spring break trip to Singapore.

Eighteen singers comprise the Treblemakers, Northwestern’s East Asian-interest a cappella group. This weekend’s show will include eight songs arranged by Treblemakers sung in four different languages: English, Korean, Japanese and Mandarin, according to Communication senior Richard Yan, who is the general manager of the Treblemakers and leader of rehearsals for the winter concert.

“We pride ourselves in putting on a good show, so it’s a diverse set list that we have this quarter,” Yan said, “The show is going to be a little bit of a teaser for the music that we’re bringing to Singapore.”

While in Singapore, the group will travel to venues across the country with different college and high school a cappella groups to do joint performances and offer a cappella workshops, Communication senior and Treblemakers Music Director Sofi Pascua said.

In order to raise funds to ensure all members can attend their Singapore tour, the Treblemakers started a GoFundMe that has raised over $13,000 so far. Communication freshman and group member Ethan Park said that the concert doubles as an opportunity to promote this GoFundMe and continue to build a donation collection for the trip.

“It’s not an easy feat to just go to Singapore,” Pascua said. “The fundraising that we’ve been doing is mainly to help members who aren’t able to cover those costs themselves still be able to go on the trip because we don’t want someone to not be able to attend just because of financial reasons.”

Two years ago, the Treblemakers traveled to California over spring break, performing across the region and even taking a trip to Disneyland. Being one of four seniors in the group, Pascua said she was looking forward to the chance to bond with the younger and newer members while in Singapore.

Pascua joined the Treblemakers as a freshman during Fall Quarter. She’s stayed with the group ever since and has played a large role in the organization of the Singapore trip, which Pascua said has been in the works for a year.

“I saw that the group was East Asian interest, and I’m Filipino, but I grew up in a predominantly white area, so I’d never gotten the chance to embrace that side of my culture,” Pascua said, “I ended up joining Treblemakers, and it’s genuinely been one of the best choices of my life.”

The theme of this concert, “Senator, I’m Singaporean” is a callback to the viral moment in a highly publicized TikTok congressional hearing in which Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) asked TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew multiple questions about his affiliations with China. He replied to each question by repeating, “Senator, I’m Singaporean.”

One aspect that sets the Treblemakers shows apart from others is the skits they weave into their performances, Park said, adding that these short, comedic bits relate to the theme. The a cappella group also prerecorded skits to post on social media accounts throughout the week leading up to the show.

Park said he appreciates the group’s ability to have fun both during and beyond each concert, and it was a large reason why he chose to join the Treblemakers last fall.

“By being Asian American, and even for the members who weren’t Asian American, we have this sense of home with each other that just stood out,” Park said.

“Senator, I’m Singaporean” will be performed on Friday and Saturday at 10 p.m. in Fisk 217.

Email: [email protected]

X: @DaltonHanna06

Related Stories:

—Northwestern acapella group Brown Sugar provides an outlet for cultural expression, creative experimentation

—Student indie band Inertia performs first concert for friends and fans

—The Mee-Ow Band twists, shouts and shines