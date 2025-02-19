Subscribe
Evanston representatives respond to Gov. JB Pritzker’s budget proposal

Daily file photo by Colin Boyle
U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky highlighted the progress the state government has made since its 2018 budget assessment, but said there is still work to be done to fully right the “fiscal ship.”
Sophie Baker, Assistant City Editor
February 19, 2025

Evanston federal and state representatives expressed support for the new budget proposal Gov. JB Pritzker presented to the Illinois General Assembly on Wednesday.

State Sen. Laura Fine (D-Glenview) and U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Evanston) each issued statements following Pritzker’s address with varying degrees of approval.

“My colleagues and I are hard at work reviewing the budget proposal in detail,” Schakowsky wrote in her statement. “We are committed to working with Governor Pritzker to craft a responsible budget that spends within our means while protecting the vital services that Illinois families rely on — especially in education and healthcare.”

Pritzker’s $55.2 billion plan for the fiscal year, beginning July 1, includes no new taxes while requiring funding increases for schools and pension contributions. The proposal, however, falls flat regarding many progressive policies favored by state Democrats.

Schakowsky highlighted the state government’s progress since its 2018 budget assessment but said there is still work to be done to fully right the “fiscal ship.” She emphasized that her objective remains to make financial decisions that prioritize stability and sustainable economic opportunity.

“A responsible budget must reflect both fiscal discipline and our core values,” Schakowsky wrote. “That means continuing to invest in high-quality education and healthcare to ensure that Illinois families — especially children and seniors — have access to the essential services they need.” 

Fine, who chairs the Behavioral and Mental Health Committee in the General Assembly, said the proposed budget “takes steps” toward achieving her goal of increasing accessibility of mental health care services.

The state senator said the budget proposal involves funding for in-state network psychiatric patient treatment facilities and will facilitate career pathways in healthcare fields through the Pipeline for the Advancement of the Healthcare Workforce.

“This proposal serves as a good starting point toward achieving a balanced budget that moves the state forward,” Fine said in her statement. “I look forward to working with my colleagues in the coming months to deliver legislative decisions that continue to invest in opportunities for progress and stability.”

Email: [email protected] 

