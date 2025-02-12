Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Illinois signs bill expanding chronic pain treatment into law

Daily file photo by Evan Robinson-Johnson
Fine supported the bill with the rationale that individuals suffering from chronic pain should not be restricted in their access to treatment, and aims to further protect the health of patients.
Sophie Baker and Clara Martinez
February 12, 2025

State Sen. Laura Fine’s (D-Glenview) bill to ensure necessary medication for individuals with chronic pain was signed into law Tuesday.

The law allows physicians to prescribe medication for controlled substances, including opioids. 

Fine supported the bill with the rationale that individuals suffering from chronic pain should not be restricted in their access to treatment, and the bill aims to further protect the health of patients.

“Patients with legitimate chronic pain are placed at further risk of self-medicating or mental and physical harm if they are restricted from accessing necessary medical treatment,” Fine said in a press release Tuesday.

There will be limitations based on federal dosage restrictions, but the bill is designed to give physicians more flexibility within nationwide parameters. 

The law reflects new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention since it updated its 2016 recommendations for physicians prescribing opioids for chronic pain. The latest document published in 2022 recommends that physicians prescribe opioids at the “lowest effective dose for the expected duration of pain.”

In addition, the law will further protect patient confidentiality by restricting the release of prescription information without direct orders from the Illinois Department of Human Services or a subpoena from the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.

“Chronic pain should be managed with the proper prescription by a physician who is treating the patient – not by limitations that fail to address the appropriate level of treatment needed,” Fine said. “This measure will facilitate access to essential health care services and ease the suffering for some individuals in chronic pain.”

Email: [email protected] 

Email: [email protected] 

X: @claramart1nez7

Related Stories:

‘Focus on harm reduction’: NU club provides accessible opioid overdose training to students

Sen. Laura Fine projected to win re-election for State Senator in Illinois’ 9th District

State Sen. Laura Fine introduces bills focusing on mental health care

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in City
In Focus: Colectivo Coffee workers allege toxic workplace environment, lack of accountability under current management
In Focus: Colectivo Coffee workers allege toxic workplace environment, lack of accountability under current management
Ald. Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th) initially raised the issue after City Engineer Lara Biggs presented 20-year total cost options for the future of city operations from a relocation feasibility study.
Council moves to further discussion on future of Civic Center, City Hall
The 82-year-old former educator and member of the Reparations Committee said he is dissatisfied with the current representation of the 5th Ward. He also wants to improve the 5th Ward through affordable housing policy, education expansion and increased job training opportunities.
Q&A: 5th Ward challenger Carlis Sutton talks affordable housing in 3rd council bid
Chris Van Nostrand, founder of Strength Wise Barbell, is running for the District 65 Board of Education.
Q&A: D65 candidate Chris Van Nostrand shares academic rigor, clear communication goals
Ald. Juan Geracaris (9th) told The Daily on Tuesday he joined City Council to advocate for his neighbors and friends, and the Inclusionary Housing Ordinance plays a big role in that.
Council passes Inclusionary Housing Ordinance revisions
Ald. Tom Suffredin (6th) opened his Sunday segment with a salvo against his opponent, Candance Chow, and defended his ethical record.
Bitter broadsides, personal digs animate debates among Evanston candidates