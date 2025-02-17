Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

LTE: Can I graduate again?

Troy Appel (Weinberg '06), Op-ed Contributor
February 17, 2025

With Northwestern’s announcement of Steve Carell as its 2025 Commencement speaker, it has finally made waiting until June to graduate worth it.

It even raised the antenna of this 2006 graduate. I wish I could graduate again!

As an alum, you’re going to get a never-ending stream of emails from NU. They’re not checking to see how you’re doing. They’re asking for a donation or offering a trip to some exotic locale (or even a bowl game, I hope you all learn what those are again next season), but this email announcing Carell’s speech didn’t find its way into my trash can. It made me jealous.

Way back in the olden days of June 2006, I listened to then-Sen. Barack Obama speak at my Commencement. I enjoyed and appreciated his advice and tenor, especially now in light of the current White House occupant.

But I think I could have used the wisdom of someone who reigned in a corporate titan in Scranton, Pennsylvania (and put up with Jim and Pam being horrible people), could handle the titanic chore of forecasting the weather in San Diego and managed to keep his spirit despite a 40-year scoreless streak.

You’ll hear the platitudes that the whole world is ahead of you and you have to seize the day at most commencement speeches. Breaking news: Commencement is rather formulaic. I have faith in Steve to break the mold and not be a schmuck (it’s a movie he was in, relax).

Savor it, graduates. Because you are our future, the world is in your hands. Or whatever.

Troy Appel (Weinberg ‘06) is a former Forum editor for The Daily. If you would like to respond publicly to this op-ed, send a Letter to the Editor to [email protected]. The views expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect the views of all staff members of The Daily Northwestern.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Contributors
Waldman: NUs liberal students push back on DEI orthodoxy
Waldman: NUs liberal students push back on DEI orthodoxy
Bernstein: As a Jewish student, the executive order on antisemitism doesn’t speak for me
Bernstein: As a Jewish student, the executive order on antisemitism doesn’t speak for me
Hackney: It’s time to turn the tables on the GOP
Hackney: It’s time to turn the tables on the GOP
You: Why Magazine Now?
You: Why Magazine Now?
Nunes: America is experiencing ‘immigrant indigestion’
Nunes: America is experiencing ‘immigrant indigestion’
Kazel: The Space Shuttle Challenger disaster still haunts us
Kazel: The Space Shuttle Challenger disaster still haunts us
More in Latest Stories
Dagher said she was inspired by her parents and their jobs as lawyers to follow a similar path.
Pritzker student Anisa Dagher follows her dreams in modeling and law school
Graduate student forward Taylor Williams dribbles the ball in game earlier this season.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 69, Rutgers 59
For more details or instructions to apply for summer aid, students should visit the Summer Session page or speak with a financial aid counselor.
Northwestern updates Summer 2025 financial aid policies, tightens grant eligibility
Graduate student guard Ty Berry celebrates after a made 3-pointer Sunday. Berry contributed 23 points in Northwestern’s 68-64 loss to Nebraska.
Men’s Basketball: Martinelli and Berry’s 46 points weren’t enough in Northwestern’s 68-64 loss to Nebraska
Graduate student guard Ty Berry stares down opposing defenders after one of his four first-half three-pointers.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern concedes huge comeback, falls 68-64 to Nebraska
Dr. Maryann Mason mentioned that in certain counties, data cells with fewer than six cases were withheld to protect privacy. For instance, Putnam County shows no reported cases of homicide or suicide on the dashboard.
Feinberg and Illinois Department of Public Health launch dashboard on violent deaths, firearm injuries
More in Opinion
Communal Shower Thoughts: Valentines from your parents
Communal Shower Thoughts: Valentines from your parents
Hernandez Gonzalez: Spontaneity is the best part of life
Hernandez Gonzalez: Spontaneity is the best part of life
Oh: The reality of the RA selection process
Oh: The reality of the RA selection process
Best Guess is a biweekly advice column on how to survive college, from Medill senior Mika Ellison. To ask a question or for advice, email opinion@dailynorthwestern.com.
Best Guess: Surviving Valentine’s Day
Fourth Wall: We cannot afford to lose our empathy
Fourth Wall: We cannot afford to lose our empathy
You: The Crisis of Magazine Design
You: The Crisis of Magazine Design