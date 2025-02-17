Application opens for Evanston Love Your Block service grants

Applications have opened for the Love Your Block Grant Program, an initiative to support resident-powered service projects within target Evanston neighborhoods.

According to a city news release sent Monday, residents of the target areas may apply for up to $2,000 in funding per project within the 2nd, 5th, 8th and 9th wards by March 7. Evanston residents can find eligible areas on the city’s Love Your Block Grant Address Verifier.

Evanston is just one of 16 U.S. cities to receive $50,000 Love Your Block grants every year from 2024 to 2026, according to the missive. The national program, led by Bloomberg Philanthropies, is enforced by the Bloomberg Center for Public Innovation at Johns Hopkins University.

Residents can fill out applications in English and Spanish online or on paper. Paper applications are available at the Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center, Levy Senior Center, Robert Crown Community Center and the Dr. Jorge and Luz Maria Prieto Community Center.

Grant applicants must propose a project under $2,000, collect project data and results and complete the project by August 31.

The city missive quoted Mayor Daniel Biss praising the grant initiative as an “exciting opportunity to work together” and revitalize target areas.

“It puts the decision-making power directly in the hands of those most affected and harnesses the diversity and creativity of Evanstonians to generate the best outcome for our community,” Biss said.

