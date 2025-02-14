Subscribe
Evanston enacts boiling order following Skokie water main break

Hannah Webster/The Daily Northwestern
Crews blocked off a flooded East Prairie Road following a water break Friday morning.
Hannah Webster, Copy Chief
February 14, 2025

Skokie reported a water main break at East Prairie Road and Emerson Street Friday morning.

In a news release, the village also enacted a boil water order and warned that some residents may experience disruptions to their water supply.

Shortly after, Evanston announced its own boil ordinance for the northwest side of the city, including the entire 6th Ward and part of the 7th, in a news release.

The release warned residents against drinking tap water without first boiling it. The order also applies to food preparation, hygiene and dishwashing.

“Community members should avoid non-essential tap water use,” the release said. 

According to the Skokie news release, the break occurred around 5:15 a.m.

The city said that Public Works crews are assisting Skokie to “resolve and repair the issue.”

The release also reported several traffic disruptions in the area as crews work to restore access.

Neither municipality has announced a timeline for repairs.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available

Audrey Pachuta contributed reporting. 

Email: [email protected] 

X: @hannahe_webster

