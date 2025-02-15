Boil order ends in Evanston, though water main repairs continue

On Saturday afternoon, Evanston authorities lifted a boil order affecting water customers in the city’s northwest area. However, the saga that began the day before has far from ended in neighboring Skokie.

“Thorough testing” of Evanston’s water has shown that it meets state safety standards, according to a Saturday press release by the city. Residents, primarily in the 6th Ward, affected by Friday’s Skokie water main break no longer need to take precautions.

“The City’s Water Production Bureau tested the water supply to ensure its safety and quality,” the release continued. “There was no evidence that Evanston’s water system had been contaminated due to the water main break in Skokie.”

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, Skokie has maintained its boil order. Evanston’s release reminded residents in zip code 60203 that the Skokie order remains in effect there.

The boil orders quickly followed a water main break early Friday morning. Water gushed out of Skokie streets — East Prairie Road and Emerson Street — just across the Evanston border into the day.

Skokie has continued to grapple with the aftershocks of the break. According to the village, crews have pinpointed a fitting cap on the main failed, causing the leakage.

As repairs continue, testing of the Skokie water has begun. But residents there will need to keep boiling their water.

“Due to the incubation period required for laboratory testing, the Boil Water Order will remain in place until at least Sunday evening,” the village wrote in its latest release.

