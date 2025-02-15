Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Boil order ends in Evanston, though water main repairs continue

Daily file photo by Shun Graves
Evanston lifted its boil order for water customers in the city’s northwest, but residents in neighboring Skokie will have to wait longer.
Shun Graves, City Editor
February 15, 2025

On Saturday afternoon, Evanston authorities lifted a boil order affecting water customers in the city’s northwest area. However, the saga that began the day before has far from ended in neighboring Skokie.

“Thorough testing” of Evanston’s water has shown that it meets state safety standards, according to a Saturday press release by the city. Residents, primarily in the 6th Ward, affected by Friday’s Skokie water main break no longer need to take precautions.

“The City’s Water Production Bureau tested the water supply to ensure its safety and quality,” the release continued. “There was no evidence that Evanston’s water system had been contaminated due to the water main break in Skokie.”

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, Skokie has maintained its boil order. Evanston’s release reminded residents in zip code 60203 that the Skokie order remains in effect there.

The boil orders quickly followed a water main break early Friday morning. Water gushed out of Skokie streets — East Prairie Road and Emerson Street — just across the Evanston border into the day.

Skokie has continued to grapple with the aftershocks of the break. According to the village, crews have pinpointed a fitting cap on the main failed, causing the leakage.

As repairs continue, testing of the Skokie water has begun. But residents there will need to keep boiling their water.

“Due to the incubation period required for laboratory testing, the Boil Water Order will remain in place until at least Sunday evening,” the village wrote in its latest release.

Email: [email protected]

X: @realShunGraves

Related Stories:

Evanston enacts boiling order following Skokie water main break

A week after ‘Titanic’ rescues of 1 dog after another, Dog Beach reopens

Midwest, Evanston to take polar plunge in coming weeks

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in City
Crews blocked off a flooded East Prairie Road following a water break Friday morning.
Evanston enacts boiling order following Skokie water main break
Event organizers Andy Vick and Laura Brown, both Evanston natives, help plan the chocolate crawl.
Chocolate lovers explore local businesses in Valentine’s crawl
Q&amp;A: D65 candidate Randy Steckman talks deferred maintenance, school stability
Q&A: D65 candidate Randy Steckman talks deferred maintenance, school stability
16-year D202 board member Gretchen Livingston, who is retiring, reflects on ETHS’s past, present and future.
Q&A: D202 board member Gretchen Livingston reflects on tenure, future of ETHS
Ald. Bobby Burns (5th) is campaigning to retain his City Council seat representing central Evanston.
Q&A: Ald. Bobby Burns discusses housing, revitalization in hopes of 2nd term
Train Through Hanoi
Evanston photographer and academic Junko Yokota wanders near and far