New strategies, door-knocking flurry kick off City Council bids

In a recent flurry of campaign activity, candidates for Evanston’s nine City Council seats have knocked on doors, sent out pamphlets and hosted events as the April 1 election looms.

These efforts come as both mayoral candidates, Mayor Daniel Biss and Jeff Boarini, each launched campaign events in the past month, with City Council candidates staking their spots in each camp. On Saturday and Sunday, Biss coordinated a “Weekend of Action” for voter outreach throughout the city.

A total of 19 residents are running for City Council seats, including one write-in candidate. There are two open seats in the election following the retirement of Alds. Melissa Wynne (3rd) and Eleanor Revelle (7th).

Only one incumbent runs unopposed for his seat: Ald. Juan Geracaris (9th). The rest are two-candidate face-offs, except for the highly competitive 2nd and 3rd wards, which sport three candidates each.

While incumbent Ald. Krissie Harris (2nd) noted she faces a more competitive race than some of her council colleagues, she said she is “happy that people are engaged.” As the incumbent in her race, Harris said she aspires to attend more events, activities and rallies throughout every ward to show her continued dedication to the office.

“I can go from five things in the day — to the least I’ve had is one,” Harris added. “And I’ve had to be at six different places in one day.”

Door-knocking ups and downs

For newer challengers seeking to stake their claims in city politics, one of the most valuable forms of outreach is knocking on residents’ doors.

While the January weather proved unforgiving for door-knocking efforts with subzero temperatures followed by pouring rain, multiple candidates said they aim to boost those efforts soon.

Another influential factor in candidates’ door-knocking is the type of housing and structures in each ward.

Stephen Hackney, a retired lawyer and challenger for the 1st Ward, said door-knocking efforts vary within his ward because of the wider variety of housing downtown, including different apartment complexes and high-rises.

To compensate for the unconventional terrain, the Hackney campaign has emphasized direct mail and speaking to residents at events whenever possible.

“I have building-wide speeches where I’ve been invited in to talk to resident associations at large buildings,” Hackney said. “Those will start taking on a more prominent role in February.”

Additionally, Hackney said he has extended canvassing efforts to faith leaders and business owners in the 1st Ward as part of his campaign focuses on renewing downtown Evanston.

Others have found door-knocking a worthy challenge.

Jacqueline Mendoza, a 2nd Ward challenger and sister of City Clerk Stephanie Mendoza, said she has heard concerns about the practice amid federal deportation raids in Chicago. But her campaign has still sought to engage with residents.

“It doesn’t matter how many tries it takes and how many phone calls it takes, or how many times you had to knock at the same door,” Jacqueline Mendoza said. “You have to keep trying, because our community is worth it.”

Accessible events and outreach

Candidates have also started hosting campaign events for their wards, ranging from more intimate coffee chats at voters’ homes to larger-scale fundraising events.

Shawn Iles, a 3rd Ward contender and the overnight shelter director for Interfaith Action of Evanston, said he has hosted multiple fundraising events for the campaign. He has decided to exclude ticket fees for attendees.

“We felt like it was more important to be inclusive than it was to maximize the amount of money we raised,” Iles said.

In line with increasing the accessibility of campaign events, 7th Ward candidate Parielle Davis said she strives to make her campaign events “family friendly” and accessible to working parents. Davis is a working mother of young children.

“I generally prioritize weekends and early evenings, and I tell people they can always bring their children,” Davis said. “They should feel free to not feel like they have to get a babysitter.”

Other candidates, including three-time 2nd Ward contender Darlene Cannon, have also displayed their previous nonprofit work to show their dedication to public service. Cannon previously chaired Evanston’s Equity and Empowerment Commission and has organized several nonprofit efforts.

“I think people recognize my leadership, my compassion and my interest and desire to do what’s right for this community,” Cannon said.

Candidates have also expanded their voter outreach efforts through digital spaces like social media.

Kerry Mundy, the other 7th Ward hopeful, has used his campaign’s Facebook and Instagram accounts not only to tell his personal story but to highlight an unconventional campaign goal: run through all the blocks of the 7th Ward.

“You can find out where I’ll be on any given day or week through my Facebook or Instagram, and if you see me along the trail, you can wave. You can stop me to ask a question,” Mundy said.

Some of the election’s younger candidates aim to reach first-time voters through technological means. Gennifer Geer, a 3rd Ward competitor, said she prioritizes texting as a “two-way communication tool” for her campaign.

“When we send out text blasts and someone responds, I see that response, and I get back to people,” Geer said. “That’s proven to be a good way of reaching younger voters.”

As a Generation Z candidate, Geer told The Daily that one of the key aspects of her platform would be to lower the voting age in municipal elections to 16 years old. This would “instill a habit of voting,” expand students’ civic curriculum and increase turnout, she argued.

As candidates prepare for a highly competitive election season, Geer said she hopes voter outreach measures and a focus on mobilization will increase engagement in city politics.

“With more proactive outreach, we can increase turnout,” she added “That’s what I’d like to see from Evanston.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @Marisa_G_Ech