Biss promotes ‘weekend of action’ ahead of campaign launch

Daily file photo by Shun Graves
Throughout Saturday and Sunday, Biss and his campaign team will field volunteers to knock on doors, phone-bank and deliver yard signs throughout the city.
Marisa Guerra Echeverria, Assistant City Editor
January 28, 2025

Mayor Daniel Biss announced his reelection campaign would push a “Weekend of Action” after his official campaign launch for the April election cycle Wednesday. 

On Saturday and Sunday, Biss and his campaign team will field volunteers to knock on doors, phone-bank and deliver yard signs throughout the city, according to a missive he sent to his supporters this week.

Between the start of 2025 and Jan. 18, his campaign committee, Friends of Daniel Biss, raised $10,500 to add to his six-figure war chest. His sole opponent, Jeff Boarini, has lagged in fundraising but held a lively launch event earlier this month.

Biss announced his reelection bid last August, and the mayor has remained highly visible by promoting controversial local initiatives like Envision Evanston 2045, the massive policy overhaul he inaugurated in February 2024.

Most recently, Biss has also taken an outspoken stance on national politics by opposing President Donald Trump’s immigration policies. 

Biss has refused to comply with potential federal deportation crackdowns on Evanston residents living illegally in the United States, a commitment he made when passing a newly-amended Welcoming City Ordinance Jan. 13. He did so as federal officials have threatened and carried out deportation operations in Chicago this past week.

Biss also spoke Monday at an interfaith event at Lake Street Church, officially declaring it a public sanctuary for immigrants fearing deportation, putting him at odds with a new policy terminating churches as “safe spaces” from federal immigration enforcement.

Later that day, he made a late-hour push at a news conference in favor of the Healthy Buildings Ordinance, which would prohibit emissions from some Evanston buildings by 2050. After a fractious discussion Monday evening, City Council punted the policy to its next meeting.

As he tackles polarizing national issues and overhauls local infrastructure, Biss said he aims to promote a spirit of unity. 

Whatever comes, Evanston will remain united,” Biss said in a Facebook post on Jan. 20. “We will always look out for and uplift one another.”

Email: [email protected] 

X: @Marisa_G_Ech

