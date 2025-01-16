Subscribe
Evanston extends warming center hours ahead of January chill

Daily file photo by Madison Smith
The Levy Senior Center is one of the six warming centers providing refuge for Evanston residents next week.
Marisa Guerra Echeverria, Assistant City Editor
January 16, 2025

Evanston announced it will extend its warming center hours over the weekend and into next week as the city plummets to subzero temperatures and blustery, snowy weather. 

According to the National Weather Service, the Chicago area will plunge into an arctic air mass on Sunday, sending forth single-digit temperatures during the day while dipping below zero in the evening.

Warming centers in the city provide essential services and comforting refuge from the bitter cold.

The warming centers open for extended hours over the following days include the Levy Senior Center, Robert Crown Community Center, Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center, Chandler-Newberger Community Center, South End Community Center and the Gibbs-Morrison Cultural Center.

Here’s the day-by-day schedule for the six warming centers this weekend and next week. 

Saturday:

  • Levy, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Robert Crown, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Fleetwood-Jourdain, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Chandler-Newberger, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • South End, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Sunday: 

  • Levy, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Robert Crown, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Fleetwood-Jourdain, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Chandler-Newberger, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday (Martin Luther King Jr. Day):

  • Gibbs-Morrison Cultural Center, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tuesday through Friday, Jan. 24:   

  • Levy, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Robert Crown, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Fleetwood-Jourdain, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Chandler-Newberger, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • South End, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The city told residents to contact Evanston 311 or the Evanston Police Department’s non-emergency service desk for further information on shelter or transportation to the warming centers.

Email: [email protected] 

X: @Marisa_G_Ech

