Football: Mike Wright stays committed to Northwestern despite ups and downs

On May 9, graduate student quarterback Mike Wright announced his decision to transfer to Northwestern.

The former Vanderbilt and Mississippi State player entered a favorable situation to win the starting role, with former Wildcat Brendan Sullivan transferring out of the program weeks prior. NU was also a school linked to Wright during his recruitment out of high school.

“It was really about the opportunity that presented itself,” Wright said. “A chance for me to compete and play the quarterback position, and then also being around different guys.”

Wright came into the program and competed, earning the starting quarterback role over redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Lausch at the beginning of the season. The graduate student started two games at the helm before being benched.

Wright threw for 178 yards and rushed for a touchdown in his first start en route to a win against Miami (Ohio), earning him the opportunity to start again. In the ’Cats’ loss to Duke the following week, the graduate student threw for 156 yards and an interception.

That was all the chance Wright was given in the starting role before he was benched for Lausch before Week 3.

“After Week 1, I felt really, really good. There’s always going to be different ups and downs throughout the first game of the season,” Wright said. “(I) struggled a little bit during Duke, and then that’s what ultimately led the coaches to make a decision where they felt the need to go elsewhere.”

Wright has thrown just one pass since Lausch took over in September. During his three seasons at Vanderbilt and one season at Mississippi State, Wright played in 38 games, starting 14.

The graduate student pulled together key wins for the Commodores in their 2022 season, including a conference victory over No. 24 Kentucky that broke their 26-game SEC losing streak and a win over an Anthony Richardson-led Florida.

Wright also appeared in all twelve games during his lone season as a Bulldog.

While Wright’s transfer away from Mississippi State came from the desire for a new opportunity to compete, the graduate student also wanted a good academic fit. Wright was on the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll in 2023 and 2022 and earned a spot on the 2020-21 First Year SEC Academic Honor Roll.

Only appearing in three of NU’s 11 games, though, Wright is in a situation the quarterback had not previously encountered in his lengthy collegiate career.

Still, Wright’s experience playing football has helped him to be committed to the ’Cats’ success.

“I’ve played a lot of football,” Wright said. “It’s kind of that maturity piece of being able to give back to other players on the team. I owe that to the team and I owe it to myself to continue to play the game that I love to play,”

When he hasn’t been able to contribute to on-field production, Wright is finding other ways to help the team.

He wants to help the team win in any way possible, he added.

“Right now my role is just to make sure the other quarterbacks in the room are prepared to go out there, make sure the team is prepared,” Wright said. “You have different roles throughout the season, and that’s the role that I own right now.”

Saturday’s game against No. 23 Illinois at Wrigley Field could very well be NU’s last game of the season and the last game of Wright’s collegiate career.

Arriving at the end of a five-season run in college football, Wright said he’s reflecting on everything while focusing on the game itself.

“I’m kind of just taking it all in, just figuring out different things,” Wright said. “I’m excited to get a chance to go out there and go win again, and so (I’m) really throwing out everything possible to make sure that happens to end this season off on a high note.”

Regardless of the outcome, Wright said he has found much appreciation in his lone season as a Wildcat.

“Sometimes in life, it doesn’t work out the way that you want it to, but I always prefer to swing and miss than to never swing at all,” Wright said. “That was what I signed up for. I’m excited to be a part of this team, a part of this community, and so it’ll hold a special place in my heart forever.”

