Oh, the places students can go: An interactive map of study abroad opportunities

From Japan to France to Mexico, Northwestern students have access to over one hundred study abroad programs. Some of these are specific to the University, while others are offered through exchange programs and partnerships with other colleges and organizations.

Study abroad opportunities can be found in Mexico, Costa Rica, Cuba, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Austria, Poland, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Serbia, Greece, Turkey, Morocco, Egypt, Cameroon, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, South Africa, Jordan, Israel, Qatar, Kazakhstan, India, Thailand, China, Singapore, Vietnam, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

The Global Learning Office lists information and resources for all these programs, organized by country, quarter and type of experience. This data was used to make the map above. To navigate, hover over each purple dot on the interactive map to view which study abroad programs are offered to NU students at that location, and click to view a link to the corresponding GLO page, as well as the Medill global journalism residency page and SESP Study Abroad with Practicum tab for school-specific information.

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

— New petition calls on Global Learning Office to increase study abroad programs in MENA region

— Students reflect on study abroad experiences lost during pandemic, plan for next year

— Northwestern Qatar Comm Exchange students discuss newfound interests, isolation from Evanston students