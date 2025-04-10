Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

The Daily Explains: Northwestern’s undergraduate tuition in context

Illustration by Siri Reddy
Undergraduate students at Northwestern University pay some of the highest tuition prices in the nation.
Ashley Wei, Reporter
April 10, 2025

Northwestern was dubbed a top six undergraduate institution earlier last year by U.S. News & World Report, but prospective students may encounter a significant discouraging factor about the school as National College Decision Day rapidly approaches: NU’s tuition.

The current cost for students living on campus at NU is $89,448, which is higher than the median household income in the United States in 2023, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. As high school seniors choose where to spend their next four years, tuition is a significant factor.

The Daily examined NU’s tuition in comparison to previous years, other top institutions and the other Big Ten Conference schools.

Both NU’s baseline tuition and the on-campus costs increased relatively linearly over the past 10 years. Northwestern on-campus cost reflects the required costs of attendance for students living on campus. This number includes room and board, tuition and other associated fees. It does not incorporate transportation, books and supplies or personal expenses into the figure, as these expenses vary between students.

NU’s fees, prior to 2023-24, included an activity fee, athletic fee and student health fee. Since then, these are collected as one sum value.

NU was ranked sixth in the “Best National University Rankings” in the U.S. News & World Report for the 2024-25 school year. However, NU falls in second place in the top school tuition race. NU students pay only $92 less than Yale University in tuition, where students pay $67,250.

On-campus cost includes room and board, tuition and fees as a consistent baseline cost across all universities. Many of the schools had varying costs based on the type of meal plan and the specific dorm. The Daily used the average cost presented from the website when the data was available. When the cost of attendance varied depending on the student’s grade, the cost for first-year students was used to reflect costs for prospective college students, factoring tuition into their college decision process. With these costs for the 2024-25 school year, NU students also pay the second-highest amount, beaten only by Stanford University.

Tuition among Big Ten schools varied greatly for students, especially considering the reduced tuition offered at 16 of the 18 schools for in-state residents. Only NU and the University of Southern California do not offer in-state tuition.

On-campus (out-of-state) costs include out-of-state tuition, room and board and fees to accurately reflect across all schools, including the two without in-state tuition options.

For all three metrics, Purdue University students pay the least for their 4-year education. On the other hand, NU students again pay the second-highest tuition and on-campus costs behind the University of Southern California.

While over 60% of students receive a financial aid package at NU, around 40% are expected to pay the full sticker price. Across the schools examined by The Daily, which were Big Ten and top 10 universities, cost of attendance is not a plus factor for NU students looking at full-price tuition.

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:
The Daily Explains: Northwestern Faculty Salaries
From 34% to 7%: Six takeaways from Northwestern admissions data since 2000
The Daily Explains: Northwestern’s U.S. News Ranking

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Data Visualization
In April, there will be a wide variety of local events for Evanston residents to attend.
Springing into April: A map of local events happening in Evanston this month
NU ranks ninth among AAU schools for average faculty salary in the 2023-24 academic year.
The Daily Explains: Northwestern Faculty Salaries
Daily file photo by Seeger Gray
Survey: Northwestern students’ favorite dining halls
Meal plans offer students dining hall access, dining dollars and meal exchanges for a fixed price.
By the Numbers: What your meal plan offerings cost
Regular Decision admissions results for Northwestern’s Class of 2029 will be released in late March.
From 34% to 7%: Six takeaways from Northwestern admissions data since 2000
In 2023, Northwestern announced a $100 million community benefits agreement for Evanston mere hours before City Council granted preliminary approval to commercially rezone Ryan Field. The agreement increased NU’s Good Neighbor Fund contribution to $3 million each year.
By the Numbers: How Evanston has spent NU’s Good Neighbor Fund money