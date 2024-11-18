Field Hockey: No. 2 Northwestern’s overtime victory over Virginia carries the weight of a title bout

A championship-caliber clash played out Sunday on Lakeside Field, with No. 2 Northwestern and unseeded Virginia battling for a coveted NCAA tournament semifinal berth.

Two battle-tested teams from the nation’s premier conferences exchanged blows like prized fighters. Neither group would gift wrap a win for its opponent with a fatal error — someone had to find an extra gear to garner an elusive victory.

Coach Tracey Fuchs’ squad had been in this situation before, prevailing 3-2 over Louisville in last season’s quarterfinal, knocking off Iowa in a shootout during the 2022 Elite Eight and defeating the Hawkeyes 1-0 on that same stage in 2021.

For Fuchs, her team’s experience in close contests throughout the campaign built the foundation for postseason success. She’d watched her squad secure a comeback 3-2 victory at Princeton, grind out a 2-1 overtime win at Michigan and suffer its lone loss to the Wolverines in the conference championship. Sunday, it was win or go home.

“We’ve been in five, six really tough battles — maybe even more than that,” Fuchs said. “That’s what makes championship teams.”

In a game that packed several lead changes, yellow cards, a disallowed goal and an overtime winner, the Wildcats (21-1, 8-0 Big Ten) defeated the Cavaliers (14-5, 6-2 ACC) 3-2. The win punched the program’s ticket to a fourth consecutive Final Four.

The ’Cats trailed for the first time in NCAA tournament play, falling behind on Virginia midfielder Suze Leemans’ penalty corner conversion with 74 seconds remaining in the first half. The disciplined Cavalier defense held NU to just four shots in the opening 30 minutes.

Still, Fuchs said she felt a breakthrough was imminent at halftime. She added that she was pleased with her team’s first-half effort — it just needed a few bounces to go its way.

“We knew there was nothing drastic that needed to happen — we just had to keep plugging away, keep finishing,” senior midfielder Maddie Zimmer said.

The hosts found just that in the third quarter, with freshman midfielder Elaine Velthuizen nabbing an equalizer and sophomore forward Ashley Sessa scoring the go-ahead goal. The ’Cats fired six shots during the frame — good for Virginia’s total shot output Sunday.

NU seemingly carried all the momentum, leading 2-1 as the final quarter approached.

“I came in after the third (quarter) and knew we were in a good spot,” Fuchs said. “You just look around, and when you have the leadership you have with these guys, my job is easy. I know they’re going to be ready for the next whistle.”

But the Cavaliers’ comeback push packed a potent punch. Virginia midfielder Daniela Mendez-Trendler recorded her eighth goal of the season just 28 seconds into the fourth quarter, tying the game at 2-2.

Midway through the period, sophomore forward Olivia Bent-Cole celebrated a would-be winner on a redirected effort in front of the net. The NU sideline erupted in relief, but a minutes-long video review ensued.

As Lakeside Field’s once raucous crowd dissipated to a hushed whisper, the referee waved off Bent-Cole’s effort, setting up a contentious final seven minutes. With neither side pulling ahead in the closing moments, the ’Cats headed to their second overtime period this season.

Ahead of Sunday’s clash, Fuchs watched Amazon Prime Video’s docuseries “Face Off: Inside the NHL.” She said she had one major takeaway from the show as Zimmer and graduate student midfielder Lauren Wadas lined up in their usual spots for an extra-time penalty corner.

“Your best players just need to make one good play,” Fuchs said. “They don’t have to make eight, nine, and although (Wadas) made more than one good play today, that’s the play we’ll remember. You want to put the game on these guys’ shoulders because you know they can carry the load.”

When the ball broke to Wadas’ ideal spot in the shooting circle, the fifth-year — who’d been a key architect to NU’s three consecutive national championship appearances — left no doubt.

It was a tailor-made play call for an All-American difference-maker. Amid a high-stakes contest, where every moment carried the weight of a potential winner, Wadas sent her team back to Ann Arbor: the site of the ’Cats’ first-ever national title in 2021.

