Field Hockey: No. 2 Northwestern dominates in 9-2 victory over Miami (Ohio), advances to NCAA Tournament quarterfinals

Get on the board early. Dominate attacking penalty corners. Win the game.

That’s been the playbook for No. 2 Northwestern field hockey all year. Friday’s matchup with Miami (Ohio) was no different.

Spurred by three first-quarter goals, the Wildcats (20-1, 8-0 Big Ten) made short work of the RedHawks (14-8, 7-1 MAC), winning 9-2 and advancing to the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals. NU will face No. 8 Virginia in its quarterfinal match, which is at Lakeside Field on Sunday at noon.

“The Wildcats came out ready to play today,” ’Cats coach Tracey Fuchs said.

Sophomore forward Ashley Sessa, who led the team with 21 goals entering Friday’s contest, started the scoring early for NU.

On a penalty corner, graduate student midfielder Lauren Wadas found Sessa, who was hovering around the near post without a defender in her immediate vicinity. The Olympian pushed a shot past Miami goalkeeper Nicky Sjouken to put NU up 1-0 just three minutes into the game. The ’Cats never relinquished their lead.

NU doubled its lead midway through the first period. Graduate student midfielder Chloe Relford sent a cross into the circle. Freshman midfielder Laura Salamanca redirected the ball past Sjouken to put the ’Cats up 2-0.

“We were firing on all cylinders, but we played a really nice passing game,” Fuchs said. “I thought we made the extra pass today and that’s always troublesome for a goalkeeper.”

Just two minutes later, sophomore back Ilse Tromp received a penalty corner from Sessa, set up by Hunter. Tromp’s first of two drag flick goals found the back of the net, putting NU up 3-0 and almost effectively deciding the game by the end of the first frame.

The ’Cats continued their scoring barrage into the second quarter. Relford got on the board after freshman midfielder Velthuizen made an extra pass in the circle, throwing off Sjouken and allowing a wide-open shot for the graduate student.

Tromp scored her second drag flick goal in the second quarter, assisted by midfielder Maddie Zimmer and Sessa. Sessa had three assists Sunday – two came on attacking penalty corners.

NU triumphantly returned to its team huddle at halftime with a commanding 5-0 lead. The squad outshot the RedHawks 19-2 in the game’s first 30 minutes, earning seven of its 10 penalty corners in the first two quarters.

Two minutes into the third period, senior forward Lane Herbert put her name into the scoring column. Graduate student back Katie Jones, who Fuchs said shaded into the midfield Friday to fill in for an injured teammate, sent a ball into the circle. Herbert deflected the pass between the pipes.

NU midfielders combined for six assists and a goal Friday. Fuchs said it was great to see the versatility and talent the team possesses within the center of the pitch.

Just 43 seconds later, sophomore forward Olivia Bent-Cole found the back of the net, extending the ’Cats lead to a touchdown.

“I think it’s really special (to score), but that would not be able to happen without our defense being able to outlet correctly, and us being able to get the ball up,” Bent-Cole said. “Yes, someone scored, but there were so many different components that happened before that, and I feel like that’s what makes it really special: to know that that goal is everyone’s.”

Miami (Ohio) struck back, scoring a pair of goals via striker Claudia Negrete Garcia, its top scorer this season. It hardly made an impact.

Bent-Cole notched her second goal after a beautiful run down the sidelines from freshman midfielder Nadia Nemeth. Nemeth sent a long ball that went right to Sessa’s stick. Sessa made a crossing pass to a wide-open Bent-Cole, who buried the diving goal to make the score 8-2.

With a minute remaining in the game, Herbert scored her second goal after getting a feed from redshirt sophomore forward Aerin Krys. The ’Cats combined for 11 assists Friday on nine goals.

Now, the focus shifts to Virginia. With a win, NU will advance to the NCAA Tournament semifinals in Ann Arbor next week.

“These guys love each other. It makes a difference,” Fuchs said. “Nobody cares who gets the credit, as long as we have a win today, and that’s a sign of a championship team.”

