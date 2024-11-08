Field Hockey: No. 1 Northwestern shuts out Rutgers, advances to Big Ten tournament Final

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — After capturing the Big Ten regular-season title and completing its first undefeated regular season in program history, No. 1 Northwestern opened its postseason with a 2-0 victory over Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals Friday.

With the win, graduate student goalkeeper Annabel Skubisz earned her 12th shutout this season, giving her a program record 35th career shutout.

The Wildcats (19-0, 8-0 Big Ten) wasted no time getting on the board. Sophomore forward Ashley Sessa scored the opener just 56 seconds into the game.

The goal came off a quick sequence: Sessa passed to sophomore back Ilse Tromp, who returned it to graduate student midfielder Lauren Wadas. Wadas then set up Sessa for the finish on the baseline to give NU an early 1-0 lead.

“We talked about in practice how scoring early on and beating down on a team early on was gonna be one of our goals,” Sessa said. “And I think we did just that.”

NU dominated possession early on, but the Scarlet Knights’ (8-9, 4-4 Big Ten) best scoring chance came with seven minutes remaining in the opening quarter. Skubisz deflected a shot after Rutgers drew its first penalty corner to preserve the lead.

The first half unfolded with minimal chances as both teams struggled to find a rhythm. NU went silent offensively, failing to register another shot until the 13-minute mark of the second quarter.

With less than two minutes remaining in the first half, Wadas took aim from the top of the circle, but Rutgers goalkeeper Sophia Howard was well-positioned to thwart the graduate student’s shot. Sessa then attempted a solo effort on the left baseline, but Howard denied her as time expired.

Despite the extensive scoring drought, coach Tracey Fuchs pointed to her team’s seven corners as evidence of its sustained offensive pressure.

“At this stage of the season, everybody’s defense steps it up a little bit,” Fuchs said. “Rutgers is one of the best defending teams in the conference.”

The third quarter remained scoreless for both squads, despite a pair of 11-on-10 advantages for NU. Rutgers midfielder Ava Cickavage was issued a green card with 9:16 left on the clock, and Rutgers forward Kara Heck, who had already made two key defensive saves, followed with a yellow card moments later.

Still, NU couldn’t convert on its three penalty corners during that stretch.

​​As the game neared its conclusion, Rutgers pulled Howard for an extra attacker with just over two minutes remaining, attempting to find an equalizer. Instead, senior midfielder Maddie Zimmer found the back of an empty net to extend the lead to two, icing the contest for the ’Cats.

Following its semifinal win, NU will face No. 9 Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament Championship on Sunday.

“We’ve already punched our ticket, but either team we play is only going to help us get ready for the NCAA tournament,” Fuchs said. “Anytime you vie for a Big Ten trophy, it means something. So we’ll be ready to go.”

