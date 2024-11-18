Northwestern celebrates after redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Lausch scores the first touchdown of the game.
Northwestern celebrates after redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Lausch scores the first touchdown of the game.
Dov Weinstein Elul/The Daily Northwestern

Captured: Football falls 31-7 versus OSU at Wrigley Field Homecoming

Dov Weinstein Elul, Reporter
November 18, 2024
Categories:

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

With spirits high for Homecoming and reunion weekend, Northwestern suited up for an 11 a.m. bout against No. 2 Ohio State at Chicago’s iconic Wrigley Field. The Wildcats (4-6, 2-5 Big Ten) scored the first touchdown of the game after redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Lausch rushed into the endzone. However, from then on, the ’Cats struggled to mount any offensive pressure, while the Buckeyes (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) scored on their next five drives. The final score of the game was 31-7. The ’Cats will hit the road to take on Michigan next Saturday.

Email: [email protected]

X: @dov_w_elul

Related Stories:

Captured: Wrigley Field awaits Northwestern’s Ohio State clash 

Football: Northwestern’s shot at Goliath falls flat in 31-7 loss to No. 2 Ohio State

Football: Northwestern’s turnovers decimate early momentum in 31-7 loss to No. 2 Ohio State

Tags:
More to Discover
More in Photo
The women’s basketball team puts their fists in the air during a huddle.
Captured: Women’s Basketball: Northwestern wins in close 71-69 matchup against Utah
Captured: Wrigley Field awaits Northwestern’s Ohio State clash
Captured: Wrigley Field awaits Northwestern’s Ohio State clash
Medium shot of Kellogg exterior in front of the Lakefill with tree branches and bushes partially obstructing the view on the right.
Captured: Kellogg reflects autumn sky
Luke Hunger yells as he runs back on defense.
Captured: Men’s Basketball: Northwestern triumphs over UIC 83-74
A student sits on a couch and smiles as he reads a book in East Fairchild. There are three posters on the wall behind him.
Gallery: Communal spaces in on-campus housing
A Northwestern soccer player runs down the field with the ball in front of his feet.
Captured: Northwestern Men’s Soccer triumphs over Michigan 1-0