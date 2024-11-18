Captured: Football falls 31-7 versus OSU at Wrigley Field Homecoming

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

With spirits high for Homecoming and reunion weekend, Northwestern suited up for an 11 a.m. bout against No. 2 Ohio State at Chicago’s iconic Wrigley Field. The Wildcats (4-6, 2-5 Big Ten) scored the first touchdown of the game after redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Lausch rushed into the endzone. However, from then on, the ’Cats struggled to mount any offensive pressure, while the Buckeyes (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) scored on their next five drives. The final score of the game was 31-7. The ’Cats will hit the road to take on Michigan next Saturday.

