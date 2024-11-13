Subscribe
The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern

Captured: Men’s Basketball: Northwestern triumphs over UIC 83-74

Dov Weinstein Elul/The Daily Northwestern
Dov Weinstein Elul
November 13, 2024

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern defeated UIC 83-74 Tuesday night. Junior forward Nick Martinelli scored 27 points and pushed the Wildcats (2-1, 0-0 Big Ten) through tense final minutes over the Flames (2-1, 0-0 MVC). Graduate student guard Jalen Leach also scored 16 for the ’Cats. The team has battled through its first few games without senior guard and captain Brooks Barnhizer, who has been sidelined due to injury. NU will take on Eastern Illinois Friday at Welsh-Ryan Arena. 

The ’Cats pass the ball around.

Jalen Leach lines up a three-pointer.

Ty Berry celebrates after hitting a three-pointer.

Ty Berry celebrates after hitting a clutch shot.

K.J. Windham dribbles around a defender.

The ’Cats head into a timeout.

Nick Martinelli hits the dagger.

Email: [email protected]

X: @dov_w_elul

