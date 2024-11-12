Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

City Council revises 2025 proposed budget before upcoming vote

Alexia Sextou/The Daily Northwestern
​​The revised proposed budget includes 13 measures to increase revenues in 2025, which will allow the city to reduce its reliance on reserves to cover its $12.5 million General Fund deficit.
Sophie Baker and Isaiah Steinberg
November 12, 2024

Evanston City Council introduced a revised fiscal year 2025 proposed budget Monday night, representing a roughly $3 million decrease in expenses from the previously proposed budget announced Oct. 4. 

After committee discussion, a public hearing and several ward meetings, the city’s proposed spending for 2025 fell from roughly $398.9 million to roughly $395.6 million, including interfund transfers. The decrease comes as a result of an accounting error in relation to Northwestern’s Good Neighbor Fund and a decrease in spending on the Capital Improvement Program.

“The changes we’ve made so far are really reflective of the feedback we’ve received at the 10 to 11 meetings to date so far,” Budget Manager Clayton Black said.

The revised proposed budget includes 13 measures to increase revenues in 2025, including passing credit card convenience fees onto consumers, increasing residential parking permit costs, increasing rental fees for parks and facilities and increasing licensing fees for long-term care facilities.

The increased revenue will allow the city to reduce its reliance on reserves to cover its $12.5 million General Fund deficit.

Ald. Clare Kelly (1st) expressed concern that the budget has increased too much in recent years.

“I don’t think we’ve seen enough to really understand and justify such an enormous jump,” she said.

Although the budget increased dramatically between fiscal years 2021 and 2022, the 2025 proposed expenditures are actually $9.3 million less than the figures in the fiscal year 2024 adopted budget.

City Council also introduced a $34.9 million property tax levy to fund city operations. The city’s portion of the property tax levy will remain flat between 2024 and 2025. The levy also provides revenues to local schools and the Evanston Public Library.

Ald. Devon Reid (8th) expressed disapproval that funding for participatory budgeting was again not directly included in the budget.

“We need to have the community’s help in finding new revenue,” Reid said. “I think the PB process is a perfect process for doing that.”

In 2023, the city piloted a participatory budgeting program, which allowed residents to allocate $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to various initiatives.

The city initially funded participatory budgeting in 2021, and the community engagement for the project exceeded expectations. Yet, City Council decided not to fund a participatory budgeting cycle in 2024.

During public comment, Participatory Budgeting Coordinator Celia Carlino introduced three past participants who advocated for the program’s return.

During the meeting, Mayor Daniel Biss also commented on the results of the 2024 presidential election, calling them “fundamentally out of step with the values of this community.” Biss said he plans to protect Evanston residents from President-elect Donald Trump’s policies by coordinating with other municipalities.

“Evanstonians aren’t interested in being bullied,” he said. “I think that is going to come in handy because, as people in our community are coming under threat, they are going to be counting on all of us to stand up and put ourselves on the line to protect them.”

Biss added that Trump’s campaign promises run contrary to the city’s Envision Evanston 2045 initiative, which will overhaul Evanston’s comprehensive plan and zoning code to help the city achieve its climate goals and reform its land use policies.

The Finance and Budget Committee will meet Tuesday afternoon to discuss the 2025 budget before City Council votes on adopting it at its next meeting Nov. 25.

Email: [email protected] 

 

Email: [email protected]

X: @IsaiahStei27

 

Related Stories:

Evanston proposed 2025 budget down $9.3 million from 2024

City Council brainstorms revenue streams with looming $12.5 million General Fund deficit

Q&A: 3rd Ward Ald. Melissa Wynne reflects on 28-year City Council career

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in City
Bienen freshman Rachael McKay plays a trumpet during a moment of reflection at a Veterans Day ceremony.
Mayor Daniel Biss calls for unity at Veterans Day ceremony
Because of the increase of parents on campus for Northwestern Family Weekend, many local businesses also received an influx of traffic in stores.
Local businesses see customer increase over NU Family Weekend
A restaurant storefront displays images of a cake, a sandwich and pastries.
Korean-inspired bakery Paris Baguette to replace Clarke’s Off Campus in downtown Evanston
The decision supersedes District 65’s initial plan to transfer Bessie Rhodes’ seventh and eighth graders to their neighborhood schools.
District 65 to keep 7th, 8th grade Bessie Rhodes classrooms open for school year
Students take in the results of the 2024 election at a Tuesday night watch party in the Technological Institute.
Presidential election results prompt mixed reactions on campus
District 65’s budget woes raise questions about the future of Foster School in the 5th Ward.
D65 parents, community members split over Foster School construction amid budget crisis
More in City Council
Wynne’s 28-year tenure on the Council will make her the 3rd Ward’s longest serving councilmember and the fourth longest serving elected official in city history.
Q&A: 3rd Ward Ald. Melissa Wynne reflects on 28-year City Council career
Ald. Bobby Burns (5th) speaks at the City Council meeting Monday.
City Council ups Bent Park Fieldhouse renovations, hears updates from Evanston Police Department
A car passes a horse-like sculpture near a downtown Evanston intersection on Monday. City Council mulled rules on dog breed discrimination and horse-drawn carriages.
Call off the dogs: Council tackles breed restrictions, horse-drawn carriages
A man sitting behind a desk speaks while another man sits beside him.
Housing and Community Development Committee replaces Inclusionary Housing Ordinance
Several residents expressed concern that Celadon’s proposal could limit public access to the mansion and that Council did not allocate enough time for public discussion of the proposals before calling a vote.
City to negotiate a lease to rehabilitate Harley Clarke Mansion
Mayor Daniel Biss spoke at Monday’s City Council meeting amid the possibility of an impending $23 million deficit.
City Council brainstorms revenue streams with looming $12.5 million General Fund deficit
More in Latest Stories
Northwestern faculty experts focused on topics ranging from international relations to immigration politics at a Monday post-election panel.
NU faculty experts worry about second Trump presidency in post-election panel
Northwestern prepares for its run-out against Purdue.
Football: Northwestern set to return to Wrigley Field in homecoming clash with Ohio State
A panelist holds a microphone as he answers a question.
Institute for Policy Research hosts panel on 2024 election and threats to democracy
Redshirt sophomore running back Joseph Himon II celebrates against Purdue.
Football: Northwestern’s season is on the line — it will be decided at Wrigley Field
Students have particularly pointed to potential implications surrounding policies about women’s rights, immigration and foreign affairs in their home countries.
International students worried about immigration policies, job opportunities over second Trump administration
There are currently five MGC fraternities and sororities operating on campus, but more are trying to receive approval from the National Board to join Northwestern this year.
Multicultural Greek Council welcomes new fraternity, strives to break stereotypes about Greek life