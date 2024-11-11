Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Institute for Policy Research hosts panel on 2024 election and threats to democracy

Ben Shapiro/The Daily Northwestern
Panelist Erik Nisbet, a professor of policy analysis and communication, speaks during the Q&A period of the Institute for Policy Research’s panel.
Ben Shapiro, Reporter
November 11, 2024

Roughly 80 community members attended a Northwestern Institute for Policy Research panel on Monday afternoon about the 2024 election and threats to American democracy at Scott Hall.

IPR Associate Director and Fellow and political science Prof. Laurel Harbridge-Yong moderated the panel. She began by noting the results of the presidential election showed a rightward shift in voting behavior despite what some polling data predicted.

“In many respects, this was a normal anti-incumbent election that just so happened to benefit an abnormal candidate,” Harbridge-Yong said. “For some Americans, this was an election that was about the strength of our democratic institution. But for many Americans, this was an election that simply looked like most other elections.”

IPR has held a post-election discussion where faculty members share their related research after every presidential election since 2000. Starting in 2014, IPR expanded these panels to include midterm elections.

Lily Schaffer, a communications coordinator for IPR, managed the event and said the institute landed on the title, “The 2024 Election and Threats to Democracy,” before Election Day. No matter which candidate won, she said, the findings of the institute’s researchers were still worth sharing.

The three panelists — psychology Prof. Eli Finkel, political science Prof. Chloe Thurston and policy analysis and communication Prof. Erik Nisbet — briefly highlighted the findings of their studies related to the 2024 election.

Nisbet discussed the impact of the shared campaign message from the two candidates, who both urged Americans to vote because democracy was on the ballot. He posed questions to attendees about the state of American democracy.

“What do you mean by democracy?” Nisbet asked. “Whose democracy? How do we rationalize what is democratic versus undemocratic?” 

Nisbet said the “democracy on the ballot” approach to increasing voter turnout in 2024 did not have the impact either candidate thought it would. 

He said different voters have different views about what is imperative to maintaining a democratic nation and that democracy does not have a singular definition.

“What is democratic is subjective and depends on very polarized views,” Nisbet said. “Democracy, unfortunately, has become a partisan issue. One of the Democrats’ problems in 2024 was talking about democracy too narrowly.”

Finkel presented his research about trends in tracking the margins of victory in the past few decades of presidential elections. He noted that victory margins have largely followed a linear regression and President-elect Donald Trump’s victory should not have come as a surprise.

The psychology professor said he believes American society has entered a “holy war” of politics in which both sides believe they are standing on the moral high ground.

“As elections get close, you see the parties really focus in on the differences — they force each other to take votes that they know are unpopular,” Finkel said. “There’s a lot of collective action to humiliate the other side and make them look stupid because moral outrage gets your side to the polls.” 

Email: [email protected]

X: @BenShapiroMedia 

Related Stories:

Presidential election results prompt mixed reactions on campus

Here are some of Northwestern’s post-election resources

Election Day brings 700 voters to Northwestern polls 

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Campus
Students have particularly pointed to potential implications surrounding policies about women’s rights, immigration and foreign affairs in their home countries.
International students worried about immigration policies, job opportunities over second Trump administration
There are currently five MGC fraternities and sororities operating on campus, but more are trying to receive approval from the National Board to join Northwestern this year.
Multicultural Greek Council welcomes new fraternity, strives to break stereotypes about Greek life
Students pose outside of JTDC before an AMPED session.
AMPED leadership, volunteers reflect on bridging music and service
After seeing the pro-Trump messaging on The Rock, Weinberg freshman Jacob Benitez decided to camp out at The Rock and plans to paint it at 9:45 a.m. on Sunday.
Students frustrated after finding The Rock painted in red, pro-MAGA messaging
Students take in the results of the 2024 election at a Tuesday night watch party in the Technological Institute.
Presidential election results prompt mixed reactions on campus
The gunfire reportedly shattered the driver’s side of the window a little after 6 p.m.
Northwestern Intercampus Shuttle hit by suspected bullet on way to Chicago