Gallery: Communal spaces in on-campus housing

When students return to their dorms, they aren’t just looking for a place to spend the night. On-campus housing provides lounges as well as other communal spaces for students to study, converse, relax and unwind. Each dorm at Northwestern provides different amenities for students to enjoy.
Practicing her guitar in the CRC lounge, a student retains focus on her song. (Gabriel Bernick/The Daily Northwestern)
A projector is used to stream movies in CRC’s “Big Screening Room.” (Gabriel Bernick/The Daily Northwestern)
Students select a snack from a vending machine in McCulloch Hall. (Gabriel Bernick/The Daily Northwestern)
In the McCulloch lounge, students converse as they complete homework. (Gabriel Bernick/The Daily Northwestern)
Completing a pass, a student competes in a table tennis game in the Elder Hall lounge. (Gabriel Bernick/The Daily Northwestern)
A decorated board on an Elder floor polls students about their favorite Halloween candy. (Gabriel Bernick/The Daily Northwestern)
A student shows off her Halloween costume in the kitchen of Shepard Hall. (Gabriel Bernick/The Daily Northwestern)
Lounging in the “nest room” in Shepard, a student gabs with a friend. (Gabriel Bernick/The Daily Northwestern)
Students gather to eat and decompress in the Shepard kitchen. (Gabriel Bernick/The Daily Northwestern)
Foosball is one of the recreation activities available at the lounge in Foster-Walker Complex. (Gabriel Bernick/The Daily Northwestern)
Eyeing a ball on the billiards table, a student plays pool in Foster-Walker. (Gabriel Bernick/The Daily Northwestern)
