Gallery: Communal spaces in on-campus housing

When students return to their dorms, they aren’t just looking for a place to spend the night. On-campus housing provides lounges as well as other communal spaces for students to study, converse, relax and unwind. Each dorm at Northwestern provides different amenities for students to enjoy.

Email: [email protected]

X: @gabrielbernick

Related Stories:

— Gallery: NU dorm delicacies

— Let’s cook! How Northwestern students make delicious recipes from their dorms

— Dorm Quiz: How well do you know Northwestern’s on-campus housing?