$133 million in Ryan Field contract awards given to minority- and women-owned businesses so far

Daily file photo by Shun Graves
NU projects the stadium rebuild to bring in a total of $208 million in contracts for minority- and women- owned businesses.
Shreya Srinivasan, City Editor
October 17, 2024

Northwestern has spent $133 million in contract awards for minority- and women-owned businesses so far during the Ryan Field rebuild, according to a Wednesday news release.

NU is currently meeting its 35% M/WBE contracting quota, a commitment made in the University’s Memorandum of Understanding with the city. NU projects that the stadium rebuild will bring in a total of $208 million in contracts for minority- and women-owned businesses.

The University has presented its progress with the commitment at the Minority, Women, Disadvantage and Evanston Business Enterprises committee monthly throughout the stadium rebuild process.

“We’ve been closely monitoring their progress and appreciate the regular updates and responses to our questions,” said Ald. Bobby Burns (5th), who chairs the committee. “This partnership has been productive, and we look forward to seeing these commitments benefit the community as the project moves forward toward the new stadium opening.”

Of the funds given to M/WBE, $27 million has gone to local businesses like Ozinga and Illinois Masonry, according to the release. The University’s M/WBE contract spending so far represents 35% of the total $382 million in contract spending awarded so far.

The Memorandum, signed in February 2024, includes the public benefits the University will give to the city and mentions an annual investment of $500,000 in racial equity programming as well as $3 million annually to the Good Neighbor Fund

“It has always been critical to the Ryan Family and Northwestern that an important legacy of the new Ryan Field project be economic empowerment and fostering social mobility for historically marginalized communities in Evanston,” Pat Ryan Jr., a member of the Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Foundation, said in the release.

The contentious Rebuild Ryan Field project was approved in November 2023 by City Council, with a tie-breaking vote from Mayor Daniel Biss, after months of negotiations between the University and the city and concerns from residents.

The Most Livable City Association and 13 stadium neighbors sued the city last November, alleging that Evanston failed to follow the rezoning process and ignored the Land Use Commission’s recommendations among other counts. The city has since moved to dismiss many of the claims.

In an Oct. 10 interview with The Daily, University President Michael Schill said he was pleased with the current state of NU’s relationship with the city and that he anticipates “some of the friction over Ryan field will dissipate.”

“I think they’re going to find that it’s an amazing amenity for them, for the community, and I think we’re going to recognize that what started out as perhaps in people’s minds is a bad thing is a really good thing,” he said.

NU also expects the rebuild to contribute $659 million in economic impact to Evanston and more than 2,900 jobs, according to the release.

We are encouraged to see that this generational investment is already having a meaningful and positive impact, and we look forward to seeing all we can accomplish through these partnerships,” Senior Executive Director of NU’s Neighborhood and Community Relations Dave Davis said.

 

Email: [email protected]

X: @shreyasrin

 

Related Stories: 

Residents frustrated that ‘five folks with a vote’ intend to approve NU’s MOU

Ryan Field zoning lawsuit parties clash after NU intervenes to dismiss case

Schill intends to continue Good Neighbor Fund, make Ryan Field a ‘win-win’ for Evanston and NU

